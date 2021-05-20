Your Marketing People's Client PacGenesis Wins 2021 IBM Beacon Award

IRVINE, Calif., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Your Marketing People is excited to announce that one of their tech clients, PacGenesis, has won the 2021 IBM Beacon Award of Digital Marketing Excellence.

"We are honored to be recognized amongst IBM's most valued partners as a 2021 Beacon Award winner," says Scott Pecnik, CEO of PacGenesis. "It's a significant company achievement and a testament to the value we bring to our clients and to IBM."

The IBM Beacon Awards recognize Business Partners worldwide who integrate IBM technologies and services into solutions that break new ground, drive innovation, and take the world forward. These awards, like the Award of Digital Marketing Excellence, are given to partners who demonstrate resilience, excellence, and a commitment to build, service, and sell technology advantages to help clients.

PacGenesis rebuilt its digital marketing strategy from the ground up, strategized and executed by Your Marketing People since May 2020. By deploying a comprehensive strategy, PacGenesis reports that they achieved over 4 million online impressions, 3X increase in year-over-year traffic, 21K+ clicks, and top of page ad placement. This led to a 33% increase in top line revenue from over 200 individual transactions. Despite the challenging economic landscape of 2020, PacGenesis reported obtaining record profitability.

"We are beyond thrilled for the amazing team at PacGenesis and their success. It's been a pleasure working with them and strategizing award-winning campaigns to get them the brand recognition they truly deserve," adds Ishani DePillo, Co-Founder of Your Marketing People. "And we cannot wait to be a part of what happens next."

PacGenesis was selected as a Beacon Award winner by a panel of judges who recognized exceptional digital marketing and client success with IBM technology. As IBM quotes in their award announcement , "Our Business Partners are an inspiration and a model of how together, we can create what's next for our businesses, our customers and the IBM Partner Ecosystem."

