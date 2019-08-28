Your Neighborhood Breakfast Place Continues to Crack Eggs in Texas. Next up, Tyler, TX!

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy's Egg® Franchise Group, TEXAS EGG PARTNERS LLC, is set to open its fourth location in the state of Texas at 6004 S. Broadway Avenue, Tyler, TX, to the public in late September. The award winning restaurant will feature quality breakfast and lunch entrees served every day from 6:00AM – 2:00PM and will accommodate 161 customers in comfortable booth and table settings, and counter seating with full view of the open kitchen concept. The restaurant will employ approximately 30 people.

This location will be the 64th restaurant for the award winning chain and to celebrate this opening, Jimmy's Egg will award one lucky customer with breakfast for a year! To receive updates leading up to the grand opening, visit the Jimmy's Egg Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/jimmysegg.

TEXAS EGG PARTNERS LLC is a joint venture between Klepper Capital Group, LLC and JEDI, LLC. "We are excited to continue expanding Jimmy's Egg across the state of Texas and join the Tyler community," says Casey Klepper. "At all Jimmy's Egg® locations you'll enjoy traditional and unique menu offerings and lighter fare for the health conscious. Our eggs are fresh Cracked to Order®, our pancake batter is made fresh every day and our home fries and hash browns are never frozen. It's as fresh as breakfast gets!" said Klepper.

Jimmy's Egg® brings residents full cups of coffee served by our attentive staff, Cracked-to-Order® omelets and daily fresh-baked breads and offers hot breakfast and lunch catering options. We are excited to introduce new menu offerings for the brand along with a selection of specialty coffees, Mimosas and Bloody Mary's at this location.

Breakfast menu offerings include:

The Popular "Garbage Breakfast™"

Premium Hash Brown Skillets

Specialty Omelettes

Classic, Veggie and Pot Roast Egg Benedicts

Chorizo Breakfast Tacos

Blueberry Streusel Multigrain Flaxseed, Cinnamon Roll, Caramel Apple and traditional Buttermilk flavored pancakes

French Toast

Belgian Waffles with decadent flavored toppings

Lunch offerings include savory sandwiches, juicy burgers, healthy alternatives and favorite luncheon entrees such as:

Cuban Sandwich

Pot Roast Melt

Jammin' Bacon Burger

Southwest Quesadilla Salad

Strawberry Spinach Salad

Chicken Fried Chicken

Chicken Quesadillas

Jimmy's Egg caters! Our catering program continues to grow and is a key initiative for the brand. Customers want options other than the typical continental breakfast and we offer a variety of hot breakfast and lunch options along with custom orders at an affordable value.

People never forget an egg-cellent® meal whether it's served in the restaurant or at a special event and our goal is to allow our customer time to focus on their family, friends and colleagues while we take care of the food.

Catering delivery is available, as well as setup and serving options for an additional cost. We provide catering for company meetings, corporate events, holiday parties, family celebrations and more.

About Jimmy's Egg®:

The first Jimmy's Egg® was founded by Loc Le and opened its doors for business in Oklahoma City in 1980. Mr. Le grew Jimmy's Egg® from a single restaurant to the 63 unit chain it is today and remains involved as Chairman of the Board. The restaurant chain has won Best Breakfast awards countless times in multiple markets and recently made headlines in the 2016 Restaurant Business Magazine's Future 50 as one of the fastest-growing small chains in the U.S.

Jimmy's Egg® began actively franchising in 2008 and is rapidly expanding to new markets opening both company and franchise restaurants. Jimmy's Egg expects to open 5-8 new restaurants over the next 12 months in Kansas, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. For additional information about Jimmy's Egg franchises visit www.jimmysegg.com. Jimmy's Egg® is based in Oklahoma City and is privately owned and operated.

Media Contact: comments@jimmysegg.com

SOURCE Jimmy's Egg

Related Links

https://www.jimmysegg.com

