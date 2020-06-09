Your Summer Camp Sidekick: Epson Small-in-Ones Help Families Make Summer Camp-in-Place Memories

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With many summer camp programs facing uncertainty or moving online, parents across the nation are gearing up to support virtual activities through the summer months. As parents and kids alike tackle cancelled or virtual summer camp blues, Epson small-in-one printers can help turn those blues into a spectrum of colorful summertime memories. The perfect outlet for family creativity, Epson small-in-one printers fuel a range of DIY projects and even color-up summer school assignments to help keep kids engaged, having fun and learning.

"Earlier this year our family had some growing pains while transitioning to working from home and supporting remote school needs for our kids," said Haol Yao, product manager, Epson America, Inc. "Now that we are planning for summer camp alternatives, having a printer at home has been incredibly helpful as we prepare for each day, manage our daily schedules and plan new activities to keep the kids entertained."

From virtual science camp to Minecraft coding sessions to beginner cooking classes and mixed media art classes, the Epson Expression® Photo XP-8600 Small-in-One® printer is a handy helper for those families supporting at-home summer camp classes and projects. Whether printing supply lists, photos of successful dishes from cooking class or DIY elements for art projects, the XP-8600 can help kids and families tackle projects easily and quickly.

While summer camp may be far from typical this year, families can take at home camp experiences one step further by using the XP-8600 to transform living rooms or backyards with DIY murals, hanging crafts and themed photo projects to recreate the summer camp environment. Print ghost stories to read around the campfire, create a camp menu complete with smores and capture the precious moments of the day with a framed memory of summer camp-in-place. The American Camp Association provides additional resources for parents to help ease the virtual summer camp transition and tips on keeping kids active and entertained while at home this summer.

The Epson Expression Photo XP-8600 Small-in-One printer is available through the Epson e-store and select retailers and e-tailers. For more information visit www.epson.com .

