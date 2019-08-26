Your Ticket to Join Schick® Xtreme®'s New BIP Club is a Bald Head

SHELTON, Conn., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the growing popularity of companies offering keep-your-hair pills and shampoos, Schick® Xtreme® – a brand with a legacy of helping guys master the art of head shaving – is pushing into new boundaries with the first-ever club for bald guys, BIP, which stands for "Bald Important People."

Schick® Xtreme®’s BIP is an elite club for the bald that offers once-in-a-lifetime perks and experiences, giving Bald Important People the chance to push boundaries and expand their comfort zones. To officially launch, BIP will infiltrate New York’s fashion week, one of the year’s hottest and most exclusive events, turning the idea of what style and confidence mean for men on its head. “The Baldest Party Ever” will take place on Friday, September 13, and the ticket in is a bald head. If you’re not bald, BIP offers a destination for friends of BIPs to take advantage of product offers, styling and grooming tips, because if Schick Xtreme Razors can take care of every contour on your head, they can take care of all shaving needs. And for those who are bald curious, there will be opportunities to tag along with their bald friends to see what it’s like living life at the end of their comfort zone. With the growing popularity of companies offering keep-your-hair pills and shampoos, Schick® Xtreme® – a brand with a legacy of helping guys master the art of head shaving – is pushing into new boundaries with the first-ever club for bald guys, BIP, which stands for “Bald Important People.”

Schick® Xtreme®'s BIP is an elite club for the bald that offers once-in-a-lifetime perks and experiences, giving Bald Important People the chance to push boundaries and expand their comfort zones. To officially launch, BIP will infiltrate New York's fashion week, one of the year's hottest and most exclusive events, turning the idea of what style and confidence mean for men on its head. "The Baldest Party Ever" will take place on Friday, September 13, and the ticket in is a bald head.

The official BIP launch party will feature red-carpet head shave stations, DJs spinning bald mega-mixes and extreme experiences throughout. All with a guest list of bald influencers who are pushing the boundaries across entertainment, sports, music, travel, culinary and fashion. Consumers can join BIP and RSVP for the "Baldest Party Ever" by visiting BaldImportantPeople.com, where they will be prompted to scan their head through Schick® Xtreme®'s proprietary Bald Detection Technology.

With two-thirds of American men experiencing hair loss by age 351, guys are turning to community forums like Reddit to seek advice and support from other bald guys to take the leap and shave-it-off. Schick® Xtreme® found that when they do, it's a liberating experience that gives them the confidence to expand their comfort zone. With BIP they'll have access to a community of people to encourage and inspire them to do just that.

"Schick® Xtreme® disposable razors have been praised by head shavers for decades because our razors are designed to flex and adapt to the contours of your face and head for extreme closeness and comfort everywhere you shave," said Matt Bell, Vice President North America at Edgewell Personal Care. "With BIP we're creating a community and providing solutions for bald and bald curious guys to courageously pursue a life of spontaneity."

If you're not bald, BIP offers a destination for friends of BIPs to take advantage of product offers, styling and grooming tips, because if Schick Xtreme Razors can take care of every contour on your head, they can take care of all shaving needs. And for those who are bald curious, there will be opportunities to tag along with their bald friends to see what it's like living life at the end of their comfort zone.

Schick® Xtreme® offers a collection of disposable razors including:

Xtreme3® Sensitive Disposable Razors : Xtreme3® Sensitive Disposable Razors have 3 flexible blades that adapt to the contours of your face and a comfort strip with Aloe and Vitamin E.

Xtreme3® Sensitive Disposable Razors have 3 flexible blades that adapt to the contours of your face and a comfort strip with Aloe and Vitamin E. Xtreme3® Pivot Ball™ Disposable Razors : Xtreme3® Pivot Ball technology moves up & down and side to side — responding perfectly to your unique contours for Xtreme closeness & comfort™. Available as a Disposable or Refillable Razor.

Xtreme3® Pivot Ball technology moves up & down and side to side — responding perfectly to your unique contours for Xtreme closeness & comfort™. Available as a Disposable or Refillable Razor. Xtreme4® Disposable Razors: Xtreme4® Disposable Razors have four longer-lasting, titanium coated blades, plus a versatile edging blade to adapt to tricky spots and shape facial hair.

For more information on the full suite of Schick® Xtreme® products, visit https://www.schick.com/us/en/xtreme/lp.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's and women's shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat® and Hawaiian Tropic® sun care products; Playtex® infant feeding; Diaper Genie®; Bulldog® and Jack Black® male skin care and grooming products; and Wet Ones® moist wipes. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan and Australia, with approximately 6,000 employees worldwide.

Media Contact:

Rona Horowitz

Edelman, for Schick Xtreme

212-642-7770

Rona.Horowitz@Edelman.com

_____________________________

1 American Hair Loss Association (https://www.americanhairloss.org/men_hair_loss/introduction.html)

SOURCE Edgewell Personal Care

Related Links

http://www.edgewell.com

