Your Vehicle's Warranty Explained In New Car Care Council Video

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A new video produced by the Car Care Council in conjunction with AutoNetTV Media (ANTV) focuses on consumers' rights to have their vehicles serviced at any automotive service and repair business they choose without affecting the warranty.

"It's a common misconception that only car dealers can perform the routine maintenance and repairs on a newer vehicle that is under warranty," said Rich White, executive director, Car Care Council. "This new video outlines the truth about vehicle warranties and assures consumers that they can have routine repairs performed by their local independent repair shop or do the work themselves without affecting the warranty."

The video explains that it is the law that independent repair shops can provide the services to maintain new car warranties and that consumers are protected by the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, enforced by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which prohibits a manufacturer from voiding the vehicle warranty because service was performed by a non-dealer.

For more information from the FTC about auto warranties and routine maintenance, visit

https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/0138-auto-warranties-routine-maintenance.

The new "Your Warranty Explained" video can be viewed on the Car Care Council's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qOEPUtebyE8 and is available in the ANTV digital management system for use by repair shops to share with their customers.

For more information or to sign up for AutoNetTV Media, visit www.AutoNetTV.com.

About the Car Care Council:

The Car Care Council is the source of information for the "Be Car Care Aware" consumer education campaign promoting the benefits of regular vehicle care, maintenance and repair to consumers. For the latest car care news, visit the council's online media room at http://media.carcare.org. To order a free copy of the popular Car Care Guide, visit the council's consumer education website at www.carcare.org.

SOURCE Car Care Council

Related Links

http://www.carcare.org

