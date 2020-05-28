Yourban2030 Launches in the US with the COLOR 4 ACTION Initiative

Several US-based artists have enthusiastically signed on with COLOR 4 ACTION. Widely known artists Shepard Fairey and Ron English have responded to the open call launched by Yourban2030, along with more than 90 international street artists, offering their artwork to create a series of downloadable black and white drawings made to be colored.

The premise is a simple one – select one of the charity organizations listed on Yourban2030's website to make a donation of $25 or more - forward a copy of your receipt via email and receive a link to download the series of drawings to color. This project inspires people to relax and discover their own artistic talent. Once images are colored, participants can email their interpretations to [email protected] – 20 finalists will be selected to appear in the upcoming Yourban2030 Street Art Coloring Book, a unique publication that will demonstrate how art can heal the spirit and give birth to new paths of international solidarity.

"Color has therapeutic power," De Angelis says, "and the process of coloring is almost meditative and encourages people to create their own worlds of fantasy."

"We really need actions like this one in the US: international, creative, ethical, and charitable," Ferrante says. "I sincerely hope that more thoughtful initiatives through art will follow in this spirit."

COLOR 4 ACTION is a response to the global call for help with the Covid-19 pandemic and marks the first US activation of Yourban2030, whose previous projects include "Hunting Pollution", Europe's largest "green" mural. In this project Yourban2030 commissioned street artist Federico Massa (a/k/a Iena Cruz) to paint a 1,100 square foot mural using a specialized eco-paint that breaks down atmospheric pollutants.

Yourban2030 is a non-profit organization with a mission to use artistic language to draw attention to key environmental issues and the relationship between man and nature. Inspired by the Global 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the nonprofit organization Yourban2030 aims to create awareness about the goals the United Nations set forth through artistic expression and outreach. It was founded in Rome, Italy and now has a sister organization, Yourban2030 USA, in New York City, USA.

For further information and to join the campaign visit: www.yourban2030.org

