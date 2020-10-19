You're Invited! Main Event Is Officially Retiring The Birthday Candle Blowout With The Launch Of First-Ever "Birthday Wishing Wand"

Introducing the first-ever " Birthday Wishing Wand ," a limited-edition line of birthday candle snuffers, created to officially retire the tradition of blowing out candles . A Clemson University Department of Food, Nutrition and Packaging Sciences study found that blowing out candles on a cake resulted in 1400% more bacteria found on the cakes' outer icing compared to those that were not blown on. To ensure that all birthday boys and girls still get to make their yearly birthday wish, Main Event has come up with a unique and fun solution for all of its guests. These snuffers will be available at each Main Event center starting on October 19th, the brand's 22nd birthday. Guests will be able to choose from three custom designs; a birthday party hat, a birthday present, or a bowling ball.

"Birthday celebrations are in our brand's DNA, which is why we felt it was important to find a solution for even safer ways to celebrate all the way to the birthday candle blowout," said Sarah Beddoe, Chief Brand Officer, Main Event. "Our line of Birthday Wishing Wands are intended to be another reminder that celebrating safely doesn't mean the fun has to stop and our commitment to providing our guests with the most fun, most memorable experiences doesn't stop either."

To use, guests simply light the candles, sing "Happy Birthday" and then safely and quickly snuff out the candles.

In addition to the wands, Main Event also is celebrating its birthday month by introducing a new birthday themed dessert so magnificent, any birthday without it is incomplete. The all-new Ultimate Birthday Cake Shake is a vanilla ice cream shake blended with cake syrup and topped with a Funfetti bundt cake and whipped cream and is available for a limited time. On top of that, Main Event is offering 22 percent off The Main Event and Ultimate Gamer birthday packages booked on October 19th and rolling out a first-of-its-kind "Epic Birthday Party Package," which allows guests to reserve an entire Main Event for 2-hour and 3-hour private sessions with unlimited games and activities through Nov. 21. Restrictions apply. More information on each promotion is available at www.mainevent.com .

About Main Event Entertainment

Founded in 1998, Dallas-based Main Event operates 44 centers in 17 states across the country serving more than 20 million guests annually. Main Event offers the most fun under one roof with state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families, young adults and groups of all ages. Main Event is a premier sponsor of Special Olympics International, supporting via fundraising and serving as a venue for Special Olympics events nationwide. Main Event also is a proud partner of the Dallas Cowboys, supporting via custom birthday celebrations for kids and other marketing initiatives. For more information, visit mainevent.com .

