SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- You're Next! Inspire Your Inner Leader Leadership Summit is taking place on Thursday, October 18, 2018 at Lawrence Technological University located at 21000 W. Ten Mile Rd, Southfield, MI.

The Summit will explore important leadership topics, such as: Building Your Own Coalition of Leadership Allies; Emotional and Social Skills for Leadership; Leadership Lessons; Leading with Authenticity, and Culturally Conscious Leadership.

The speaker line-up includes Jocelyn Allen, Co-Founder & CEO, The Allen Lewis Agency; Renee Rashid-Merem, Director, Global Manufacturing & Labor Communications, General Motors; Dr. Darianne Driver, President & CEO, United Way for Southeastern Michigan; Harper West, Psychotherapist, Author, IABC Detroit Past President, and Dr. Sibrina Collins, Executive Director of the Marburger STEM Center, Lawrence Technological University.

A distinguished group of presenters will provide intimate insights into their varying fields of communications and leadership and share tips on how to navigate through personal triumphs, take charge of your career, and provide the tools to become the best type of leader.

The summit will take place in the Mary E. Marburger Auditorium, in Science Building 7, on the Lawrence Tech University campus from 3:00–6:00 pm. A networking reception will take place at 5:20 pm.

IABC is a global network of communication professionals committed to improving organizational effectiveness through strategic communication.

For registration, visit http://iabcdetroit.org/event/youre-next-inspire-your-inner-leader/

SOURCE IABC Detroit

Related Links

http://www.iabcdetroit.com

