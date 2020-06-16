YourMedicare℠ Tops 500K Meals Donated to Feeding America®

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- YourMedicare.com, LLC, a national, non-government organization dedicated to helping provide Medicare beneficiaries with the information they need to learn, compare and decide on their Medicare options, is excited to announce that it has provided more than 500,000 meals to Feeding America®, the nation's largest, domestic hunger-relief organization.

Starting in October 2019, every effective insurance enrollment submitted on the YourMedicareSM Enrollment Center resulted in the organization providing 10 meals to seniors, veterans, children and families in need. Since then, YourMedicare has set an aggressive goal of donating 1 million meals to Feeding America in 2020.

The YourMedicare Enrollment Center is a multi-carrier platform that allows agents to compare, quote and enroll their clients all in one convenient place. Often averaging one enrollment every 60 seconds for 10 hours straight each day, the YourMedicare Enrollment Center has positioned itself as an indispensable resource for productive and forward-thinking insurance agents.

"In six months, we've reached the half-way point to our 1 million-meal goal, which is incredible," said YourMedicare's program leader, Matthew Graham. "But with our country experiencing the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting economic fallout, more work is needed to provide to people who need it most, especially for our senior populations."

According to Graham, YourMedicare understands the challenges facing the senior population, which was the genesis of the program. "Our partnership with Feeding America is an additional way to support people who struggle with hunger by providing nourishing food to people who need it most," he said.

Sixty-three percent of senior households served by the Feeding America network are forced to choose between food and medical care. And as the baby boomer generation ages, the number of seniors facing hunger is only expected to increase.

Individuals can visit www.YourMedicareFeedsAmerica.com to make an online donation, or contact Matt Graham at [email protected] for more information on how to access the YourMedicare Enrollment Center.

About YourMedicare.com, LLC

YourMedicare.com, LLC is a national non-government, independent marketing organization dedicated to helping provide individuals with the information they need to learn, compare and decide on their Medicare options. The organization provides agent and consumer resources, including the YourMedicare Enrollment Center, which is a multi-carrier platform that allows agents to compare, quote, and enroll their clients all in one place.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on http://www.facebook.com/FeedingAmerica or follow us on http://www.twitter.com/FeedingAmerica.

SOURCE YourMedicare

Related Links

http://www.yourmedicarefeedsamerica.com/

