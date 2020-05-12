Yourway and Firma Clinical Research Collaborate to Administer Coordinated Supply Delivery for Home-Health Clinical Trial Visits

Yourway and Firma are working together to ensure a seamless process for the delivery of supplies and drugs needed for in-home visits to clinical trial patients. Clinical products and equipment are coordinated to be sent directly to the patient. In addition, collected bodily samples and other materials are shipped from the patient's home through a courier. In-home patient care is performed by an approved healthcare provider.

This patient-centric approach of Yourway and Firma assures delivery, protocol compliance and data quality. The collaboration between the two companies extends through 2020.

"Yourway has served the biopharma industry for more than two decades, and we are proud to collaborate with Firma Clinical to help improve the patient experience for in-home health visits for clinical trials," says Gulam Jaffer, President, Yourway. "We offer direct-to-patient and direct-from-patient services globally, including shipments that require ambient to frozen temperatures and controlled substances. These services are making virtual and decentralized clinical trials possible."

"Firma is committed to the needs of patients, sponsors and healthcare professionals by providing in-home care for clinical trials that often involve investigational products (IP)," says Michael Woods, CEO, Firma Clinical Research. "Firma has completed thousands of home health visits in 45 countries, and about 40 percent include the administration of IPs. We take a patient-centric approach to our services and often work with advocacy groups to collect patient survey data for sponsors."

About Firma Clinical Research

Firma is a niche service provider with a patient-centric approach to unlocking positive outcomes in the drug and medical device development process. Using an integrated suite of specialized solutions, Firma makes the clinical trials process easier and more valuable for patients and produces higher-quality data for sites and sponsors. For more information, visit the company at www.firmaclinicalresearch.com or follow Firma Clinical Research on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Yourway

Founded in 1997, Yourway is the only truly integrated premium courier and clinical packager, providing full range of primary and secondary clinical packaging, ancillary materials sourcing, logistics, storage and distribution, and premium courier services serving the global biopharmaceutical industry. Headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, with a global network of fully managed GMP depots worldwide, Yourway is an agile and reliable partner with over 22 years of experience. Visit https://www.yourway.com/

For more information contact:

Leandro Moreira Jennifer Mintz SVP of Business VP, Sales & Marketing Development & Marketing

Yourway Firma Clinical Research +1 305-467-2430 +1 708-286-1094 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Yourway

Related Links

https://www.yourway.com/

