YouShield™ Protection Offers New Level of Disease Prevention

JACKSON, Wyo., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Introduced in 2012, YouShield™ Protection addresses the urgent need to prevent the spread of infections, such as COVID-19 and Influenza.

YouShield™ Protection is a hand hygiene system that provides users a solution to prevent contact with contaminated door handles. The disposable, moisture-resistant paper shields are used to safely handle high-touch surfaces by creating a solid barrier. YouShield™ Protection has a chemical-free design which gives customers and staff an enhanced level of protection while promoting a healthier work environment.

YouShield™ Protection allows customers and workers to shield their hands from contaminated door handles and surfaces.

From manufacturing and medical facilities to grocery stores, restaurants, and retail, YouShield™ is designed for use in multiple industries. The durable acrylic dispenser is easy to install on any surface near high-touch areas such as door handles, dispensers, and bathroom stalls. Each refill carton contains 200 shields designed to help prevent contamination. An environmentally friendly product, YouShield™ is safe for everyone to use!

"With the heightened awareness regarding the critical role of proper hand hygiene to help prevent the spread of disease, businesses are seeking additional solutions to protect their employees and customers," states Brad Youssef, Founder and Product Developer. "By using YouShield™ Protection, employers have an immediate, cost-effective way to demonstrate their commitment to safeguarding the health and safety of their employees, local community and beyond."

YouShield, LLC is proud to partner with Tech Wholesale, Inc. as an official online seller of YouShield™ Protection.

About YouShield , LLC

YouShield, LLC was founded in 2012 from a grassroots effort to help improve public health by stopping the spread of communicable disease. Invented by Toledo, OH native Brad Youssef in 2007, YouShield™ Protection has emerged as a revolutionary solution to help protect America's workforce, customers, and frontline workers. YouShield, LLC is focused on developing effective, innovative products safe for the world to use. For more information, visit www.youshieldprotection.com.

About TechWholesale, Inc.

With over twenty-years of experience providing clients with professional customer service and unbeatable discount pricing, Tech Wholesale is the best source for affordable business radios, walkie-talkies, and client-safety accessories in the country. To learn more, visit https://www.techwholesale.com/youshield.html.

SOURCE YouShield, LLC

