YOU(th) Decide: The Single Parent Resource Center Is a Partner with the New York Council on Problem Gambling in the Prevention of Underage and Problem Gambling

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Single Parent Resource Center is a long-term partner with the New York Council on Problem Gambling in the prevention of underage and problem gambling through the YOU(th) Decide program which they offer to families in Manhattan and Bronx Counties. 2019 marks the eighth year that the NY Council on Problem Gambling and the Single Parent Resource Center have worked with local providers to prevent underage and problem gambling.

YOU(th) Decide is designed to be a multi-dimensional prevention effort aimed at reducing underage gambling. Local providers participating in the YOU(th) Decide Project have educated youth, worked with local community leaders to decrease youth availability to gambling activities and conducted media and outreach campaigns.

The most recent research indicates that among New York State youth between the ages of 12 and 17, 39.5% of youth between the ages of 12 and 17 have gambled in the past year. Nearly 30% of those youth stated that they began at age 10 or younger. NYS Youth who gamble reported higher past 30-day rates of alcohol use, marijuana use, consumption of energy drinks and incidents of being drunk than non-gamblers. The top three past-year gambling behaviors among 7-12th graders in NYS were playing lottery, lotto and scratch offs; betting money on raffles or charity games; and betting money on sports. (OASAS, 2014-15)

Underage gambling brings with it a number of negative consequences, many of which are serious, and can be devastating to the youth as well as his/her family and friends. The younger an adolescent begins gambling, the more likely he/she is to develop a gambling addiction. Underage gamblers are at an increased risk of delinquency and crime, damaged relationships and poor academic performance (Wynne et al., 1996). Youth who gamble are also more likely than their non-gambling peers to develop mental health issues including depression and alcohol/substance abuse disorders (Hardoon et al, 2002), to attempt suicide (Gupta and Derevensky, 1998), and to maintain poor general health (Potenza et al, 2002).

There is not just one person, nor just one group of people, affected by underage gambling. There is not just one risk factor or protective factor that plays a role in underage gambling. There is not just one strategy that will, alone, prevent underage gambling. A variety of strategies targeted at all levels of impact is the only effective way to prevent and de-normalize underage gambling.

About the Single Parent Resource Center

Founded in 1975, SPRC is an independent, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization. SPRC is the only comprehensive agency devoted solely to providing programs for over 2,000 of New York City's single parents and their families annually. In addition, thousands of families from all around the country, and from around the world, access information about SPRC's services through its website, Facebook page, YouTube channel and Twitter page. The full scope of SPRC's programs and services can be found at www.singleparentusa.org.

The New York Council on Problem Gambling is an independent, not-for-profit corporation dedicated to increasing public awareness about problem and compulsive gambling and advocating for support services and treatment for persons adversely affected by gambling. The Council maintains a neutral stance on gambling and is governed by a Board of Directors. If you, or your child, would like to learn more about the YOU(th) Decide program, please visit: YOUthDecideNY.org.

