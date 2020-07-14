Youth Entrepreneurs to Host Annual YEedu Conference

WICHITA, Kan., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Youth Entrepreneurs (YE) is excited to welcome more than 600 teachers to the YEedu conference. The annual conference will take place July 14-16 and, for the first time will be held completely online. With the COVID-19 pandemic challenging educators across the country to reimagine their classroom experience, YE invites teachers to recharge and "reignite their spark" for education.

Participants can expect to dive deep into inspiring professional development opportunities, find community with hundreds of other educators facing the same challenges, get inspired by high-energy keynote speakers, and have plenty of opportunities for fun group activities. The conference draws a mix of educators who have spent years in the YE program and those who are experiencing the YE program for the first time.

"YE has helped to change me into a different teacher," said Chad Berry, YE educator. "Coming to events like this is like a big, fun game, where you're just jumping in with each other and you are learning new things almost as a student yourself."

Conference attendees will hear from the best and brightest minds alongside many of the folks behind the YE curriculum. The event highlights include top names in education:

Chase Koch , president of Koch Disruptive Technologies

, president of Koch Disruptive Technologies Kevin Brennan and Tom Cody , co-owners of Top 20 Training

and , co-owners of Top 20 Training Joseph Vincelli , chief executive director of development and curriculum at The Artist Outreach

, chief executive director of development and curriculum at The Artist Outreach Steven A. Bollar 'Stand Tall Steve,' school administrator and inspirational speaker

'Stand Tall Steve,' school administrator and inspirational speaker Dori Berg , project-based learning expert

, project-based learning expert Brian Hooks , chairman and CEO of Stand Together

, chairman and CEO of Stand Together Many others, including a surprise guest or two!

"I'm excited at the opportunity to speak to a collection of the nation's most entrepreneurial-thinking educators," said Brian Hooks, chairman and CEO of Stand Together. "These teachers represent everything we want from a quality education: an entrepreneurial mindset that makes bottom-up change possible, a student-led method that makes learning individualized, and a passion for their students that highlights the innate ability of each and every kid they teach."

Educators from around the nation can choose between six tracks during the three-day event to personalize their experience. The six tracks cover an introduction to YE for new educators, quick mental breaks with virtual workout sessions, presentations for potential YE educators, professional development, and time for attendees to network. Despite being held virtually, each session is built to be immersive and interactive so participants do not feel like they are attending a conference, but one of their favorite activities.

"We're excited to host a one-of-a-kind event built to empower educators," said Kylie Stupka, president of Youth Entrepreneurs. "YEedu is designed to challenge educators to think differently about their classroom experience and we can't imagine a better time for the sort of entrepreneurial thinking than in the midst of a crisis such as the one COVID-19 has presented," Stupka shared. "These events bring out the best in all of our educators. With an open mind, they share ideas, recharge, get inspired, and bring it all back to their classrooms."

Educators that are interested in the event still have time to register at http://ye-edu.org/#register .

About Youth Entrepreneurs

Youth Entrepreneurs (YE) is an experiential program that equips young people with the values and vision to pursue their dreams. YE provides educators with training, resources, and freedom to customize lessons and activities to create a tailored curriculum that benefits their students most — introducing entrepreneurial skills and economic principles that change students' mindsets, so they believe in themselves and what they can do. Since 1991, YE has inspired more than 35,000 alumni across the nation to greater achievement than they ever thought possible. YE is a public 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and is funded by private donations. For more information, visit YouthEntrepreneurs.org .

