Youth Esports Organization Vanta Teams Up with Starlight Children's Foundation to Bring Gaming to Hospitalized Children

BOSTON, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Youth esports organization Vanta today announced its support of Starlight Children's Foundation, a nonprofit organization with a mission to deliver happiness to ill kids and their families at children's hospitals across the United States.

The two organizations will work together to bring gaming to pediatric patients, providing a sense of normalcy, entertainment, and distraction to help improve their health outcomes.

Based in Boston, Vanta is a youth esports development platform that works with schools and community organizations to provide a digital esports platform, competitive esports leagues, and expert coaching and programming to kids ages 8-18.

"At Vanta, we truly believe in the power of play and the positive impact that can have on young gamers," said James Roche, co-founder and CMO of Vanta. "We are extremely excited to team up with Starlight Children's Foundation, who have done such amazing work for children coping with injuries and serious illness over the years. Together, we can leverage the power of gaming and play a role in helping put a smile on the faces of children and their families. We appreciate what Starlight is working on and for allowing us to support their mission."

Vanta is committed to participating in multiple charity streaming campaigns through Stream For Starlight, a year-round drive that invites content creators to stream on Twitch or YouTube and help deliver happiness to seriously ill kids. From now until the end of 2022, Vanta's goal is to raise funds to place Starlight Gaming Stations at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh UMPC, a hospital the youth esports team chose to sponsor.

Throughout the year, Vanta's Twitch channel VantaLeagues will feature coaching spotlights from some of their best esports coaches, a special game of the week broadcasts, exclusive events, and more.

"Starlight is thrilled to have Vanta join our Stream For Starlight community, with more than 500 broadcasters who fundraise year-round to help bring Starlight's innovative programs such as Starlight Gaming, Starlight Virtual Reality, Starlight Hospital Gowns to more than 800 hospitals across the U.S.," said Aimee Finn, senior director of marketing and community engagement.

Vanta will participate in three dedicated streaming campaigns on their Twitch channel, including one that ran from June 23 – June 26. Additionally, Vanta will host an open donation link on their page for the remainder of the year.

The next streaming events will be in September, in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and in December for Starlight's 12 Days of Streaming event.

You can check out Vanta's content at https://www.twitch.tv/vantaleagues and contribute to their donation campaign for Starlight starting today.

About Vanta

Vanta is a youth esports development platform that works with schools and community organizations to provide a kid-safe digital esports platform, competitive esports leagues, and expert coaching and holistic programming to kids ages 8-18.

To learn more, visit the Vanta homepage or their schools page , and to read more about Vanta's coaching offering check out their coaching and development page. To keep up with their latest news, follow Vanta on Twitter or Facebook.

About Starlight Children's Foundation

Starlight Children's Foundation is a 501©3 organization that delivers happiness to seriously ill or injured children and their families. Since 1982, Starlight's ground-breaking and innovative programs, like Starlight Virtual Reality, Starlight Hospital Wear , and Starlight Gaming , have impacted 21 million kids at more than 800 children's hospitals across the U.S.

To learn more and to help Starlight deliver happiness to seriously ill kids, visit www.starlight.org and follow Starlight on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

