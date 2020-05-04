Youth Organization Rallies All Ages & Abilities to Fight Rising Hunger

Positive Tracks , an organization designed to help our youngest generation take action using their own sweat is mobilizing communities across the country to combat hunger. On May 8, Positive Tracks and its youth network aims to inspire at least 5,000 people of all ages and abilities in running, walking, wheeling and biking 5K to unlock a donation to Feeding America that provides the capacity to serve 50,000 meals. This is the second national virtual 5K hosted by Positive Tracks during the COVID-19 crisis. The first event on April 10 saw 2,127 youth completing Crush COVID 5K and unlocking $21,270 - or $10 each - to the national Center for Disaster Philanthropy.

"Positive Tracks empowers ages 12-25 to use physical activity to gather, educate and activate their communities. Along the way, young people are learning leadership skills, getting active themselves, and connecting with each other doing something fun," says Positive Tracks Founder and CEO, Nini Meyer. "We call it Sweating For Good."

According to Feeding America, underemployment, stagnant wages and rising costs of living are contributing factors to over 40 million people turning to them each year for support. And youth in Positive Tracks' network want to help.

"Our youngest generation wants to provide solutions to global issues. Their sense of urgency is contagious, and their ability to connect and mobilize is like no other generation," explains Positive Tracks' Program Director, Liz Gray. "Youth working with Positive Tracks are requesting clearly that all ages be encouraged to Sweat For Good alongside them through the COVID-19 crisis. We've responded by opening up Food 4 All 5K to every age group."

Food 4 All 5K is free to join and can be completed from 12:00AM-11:59PM on May 8, 2020. Sign up: www.positivetracks.org/food-4-all-5k/

Positive Tracks is a national, 501(c)(3) non-profit whose mission is to equip ages 12-25 with tools, resources and coaching needed to change the world by Sweating For Good. To date, Positive Tracks has helped 73,600 youth partners turn 383,675 miles of athletic activity into advocacy, activism and $11.1 million for causes shaping our future.

Emily Gardner

Communications Director

Positive Tracks

[email protected]

SOURCE Positive Tracks

Related Links

http://www.positivetracks.org

