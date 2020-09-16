Youth Sports Industry Leader, Jim Arnold, Joins Sports Facilities Companies’ Leadership Team

"For over a decade we have worked collaboratively with Jim on several projects," said Jason Clement, CEO and Co-Founder of the SF Companies. "Jim shares our vision for the SFM Network as a solution for facility owners seeking the best in financial performance and maximum community impact." He is a proven facility development leader, innovator, and collaborator in service to our industry."

The SF Companies lead the youth and amateur sports industry in sports destination operations, development, and planning. Since 2003, the firms have assisted more than 2,000 communities across the United States as well as international projects in South America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Middle East. The SF Companies currently are engaged as the outsourced operator in more than 20 facilities across the U.S. as represented by the SFM Network which hosts 25+ million visitors each year.

"Spending the past 16+ years developing and operating sports complexes around the world has provided me with some amazing friends and memories; but most importantly with a true understanding of the value that sports provide," said Arnold of his move to the SF Companies. "As an industry, now more than ever, communities need economic solutions that improve quality of life and outcomes for their kids. The SF Companies are the dominant leader in the market because of the SFM Network, the corporate infrastructure, and the solutions offered for funding and development needs. This provides me with the ability to provide immeasurable impact for our community partners and the 45 million athletes and families who participate in youth sports across our country."

Prior to joining SF Companies, Arnold led the development of several industry-leading sports tourism properties in the U.S., including the Cal Ripken Experiences (Aberdeen, MD, Myrtle Beach, SC and Pigeon Forge, TN), Sports Force Parks at Cedar Point Sports Center (Sandusky, OH), Sports Force Parks on the Mississippi (Vicksburg, MS) and most recently, Paradise Coast Sports Complex (Naples, FL).

In his role, Arnold will serve as a liaison between new clients, developments, and the SF Companies shepherding projects into the SFM Network and providing development and funding solutions to projects. Arnold joins SFC's team of 900 facility operators, staff, market researchers, development advisors, and subject-matter experts. The SFM Network is the largest and fastest-growing network of sports tourism destinations and community recreation complexes in the Nation. The SFM Network and its affiliated properties and event companies, such as Halo LAX, welcome more than 25 million guest visits and produce more than $200 million in economic impact annually.

"Our team is focused on bringing play back safely to communities and implementing funding and development solutions to allow our clients to achieve the economic and social benefits that come out of participation in sports," said Dev Pathik, Founder of SF Companies. "Jim shares our heart for service and he has created solutions that have proven to be transformational to the communities he has served."

To learn more about the Sports Facilities Companies including Sports Facilities Advisory (SFA), Sports Facilities Development (SFD), and Sports Facilities Management (SFM), visit sportadvisory.com or sfmnetwork.com.

About The Sports Facilities Companies

The Sports Facilities Advisory, LLC (SFA), Sports Facilities Development, LLC, and Sports Facilities Management, LLC (SFM) are headquartered in Clearwater, FL. Founded in 2003, SFA has served more than 2,000 communities, produced more than $10 billion in institutional-grade financial forecasts, and provided funding strategies and solutions for more than 70+ youth and amateur sports and recreation complexes worldwide. SFD serves facility owners through owner's representation, venue planning, and procurement services during pre-development and construction. SFM provides industry-leading, results-driven management solutions for sports, fitness, recreation, and event venues nationwide. Since 2014, SFM-affiliated venues have hosted more than 100 million visitors and generated hundreds of millions of dollars in economic impact. For more information, visit: sportadvisory.com and sfmnetwork.com.

Press Contact:

Ashley Whittaker

7274743845

www.sportadvisory.com

SOURCE The Sports Facilities Companies

Related Links

http://www.sportadvisory.com

