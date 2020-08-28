Youth Sports Industry Leader, Sports Facilities Companies, Launches Halo LAX Event Company

"Halo LAX represents the next evolution of how the SF Companies serve our clients and communities," said Jason Clement, SF Companies' CEO and Co-Founder. "Our goal is to create exceptional events that fill a hole in the market to supplement – not displace – our existing event owner partners. This initiative creates a win for facilities, communities, and the industry as a whole by introducing new event inventory."

Halo LAX event sites will feature several venues within the SFM Network – the largest and fastest growing network of sports and recreation facilities in the U.S. The firm reports more than 25 million guest visits in their managed properties each year – a number they expect to grow with the addition of Halo Lax events and others. SF Companies' National Director of Events & Entertainment, Justin Roach and Event Manager, Joel Franklin are leading the Halo LAX launch on behalf of the firm.

"Our vision is to create an event platform that helps grow the sport of lacrosse and improves access for all," said Roach. "In addition to being a great event option for facilities in the SFM Network, we'll also be bringing our events to many other communities across the country."

The growth of event companies like Halo LAX and destination sports properties like Panama City Beach Sports Complex, are due in part to the dramatic rise in the growth of sports tourism. The youth sports industry has grown from a $9.45 billion industry in 2015 (2016 NASC Annual Report) to now an estimated $19.2 billion (Wintergreen Research, Inc.). The industry is predicted to maintain is steep climb reaching $77.5 billion worldwide in 2026 (Wintergreen Research). Forward-thinking communities like Bedford Park, IL, Gatlinburg, TN, Bryan, TX, and Westfield, IN have pioneered sports tourism destinations in their region.

To learn more about Halo LAX, register for a tournament, or inquire about becoming a host site, visit www.halolax.com. To learn more about the SF Companies and the SFM Network, please visit www.sportadvisory.com or www.sfmnetwork.com.

About The Sports Facilities Companies

The Sports Facilities Advisory, LLC (SFA), Sports Facilities Development, LLC, and Sports Facilities Management, LLC (SFM) are headquartered in Clearwater, FL. Founded in 2003, SFA has served more than 2,000 communities, produced more than $10 billion in institutional-grade financial forecasts, and provided funding strategies and solutions for more than 70+ youth and amateur sports and recreation complexes worldwide. SFD serves facility owners through owner's representation, venue planning, and procurement services during pre-development and construction. SFM provides industry-leading, results-driven management solutions for sports, fitness, recreation, and event venues nationwide. Since 2014, SFM-affiliated venues have hosted more than 100 million visitors and generated hundreds of millions of dollars in economic impact. For more information, visit: sportadvisory.com and sfmnetwork.com.

