Youth Sports Powerhouse, Sports Facilities Management (SFM) Promotes Myrtle Beach Sports Center General Manager

"SFM exists to help our clients achieve their objectives and reasons for developing their venues," commented SFM Vice-President Jack Adams. "Jess has been a winner in every role she has taken, and the results of her leadership speak for themselves. Her approach will continue to serve Myrtle Beach and help other communities exceed their expectations."

SFM Chief Operations Officer Dave Pritchett added, "Jess has proven to be a great talent at the venue level and has quickly risen as a leader in the SFM national network."

In her new role, Vanco will oversee multiple facilities currently in the SFM National Network and onboard new facilities in SFM's growing portfolio opening in late 2019/early 2020. The SFM National Network has created unparalleled industry reach and relationships with vendors in many fields and specialties – from equipment to software. SFM has maintained a professional and innovative reputation in the sports sphere allowing for unmatched ability for career growth as evidenced by the firm's database of many qualified candidates.

"We are hyper-focused on expanding the SFM National Network consisting of the best venues, providing world-class programs, and bringing the top event promoters, rights holders, and tournament operators to the communities we serve," shared SFM CEO Jason Clement. "We understand the importance of having the most talented operators in the country, and we are thrilled for Jess to join our national leadership team."

As the youth travel sports industry is expected to double in size from $15 billion to a projected $30 billion in 2022-2025, so too is the portfolio of (SFM). The firm represents the largest single network of sports tourism in the country, named SFM Nation, which includes venues, partners, recruits, and events. As SFM onboards new staff, including Vanco, a search has begun to replace Myrtle Beach Sports Center's vacant General Manager position. If you're interested in joining the industry-leading SFM team, find open positions here: https://sportadvisory.applicantpro.com/jobs/

About The Sports Facilities Advisory | The Sports Facilities Management

Sports Facilities Advisory, LLC (SFA) and Sports Facilities Management, LLC (SFM) are both headquartered in Clearwater, FL. Founded in 2003, SFA has served more than 2,000 communities, produced more than $10 billion in institutional-grade financial forecasts, and provided funding strategies and solutions for more than 120 youth and amateur sports and recreation complexes worldwide. SFM provides industry-leading, results-driven management solutions for sports, fitness, recreation, and event venues nationwide. Since 2014, SFM-managed venues have hosted more than 75 million visitors and generated millions of dollars in economic impact. For more information, visit: www.sportadvisory.com.

