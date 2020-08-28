Youth Sports Tourism Industry Demands Better Data; Sports Facilities Management (SFM) Names EventConnect As Preferred Provider

"This relationship represents our commitment to bringing the industry's best solutions to our clients and communities. EventConnect's technology platform creates a more equitable, responsible solution for event management and team travel. What's more, the CVB portal empowers tourism professionals with real-time reporting from multiple venues in their city – allowing them to make more informed decisions on their investments," said Justin Roach, National Director of Events & Entertainment for SFM.

SFM is the leading provider for outsourced management and daily operations of sports tourism facilities, community recreation facilities, and event centers. SFM plans to roll out the EventConnect platform to new projects in their 16-state SFM Network including Future Legends, a Northern Colorado-based premium multi-sport complex which is slated to open in 2021. Of his decision to utilize EventConnect as the team travel and tournament management software for his 118-acre sports park, Director of Operations, Casey Katofsky said that it was the ease of use and cost savings for traveling teams and families that was the deciding factor.

"Our driving goal has been to create a platform that creates a 'win' for all parties in the youth sports tourism industry: destination facilities, event owners, hoteliers, communities, and teams/players. As a Preferred Provider for the SFM Network, we'll be able to bring this solution to big portion of SFM's client communities and their 20 million annual visitors," said Jason Parker, Founder and CEO of EventConnect.

The EventConnect platform has been in development since 2013 and today serves more than 15,000 hotels in over 800 cities across North America. Parker and EventConnect recently announced their Event Solutions Team with industry veterans Glen Schorr, Hank Pivarnik, Robin Wright and Matt Dunn to expand the company's ability to facilitate platform implementation and provide support to destinations, event rights owners, hotels, and facilities.

"The relationship between EventConnect and SFM is really a natural fit. Our organizations are deeply committed to the health of the industry and doing what's right for everyone who participates in youth sports," said Jason Clement, SFM Co-Founder and CEO . "Our data insight into real-time operations and more than 2,000 communities through planning projects across the country and EventConnect's data on more than 4,000 events really creates an unprecedented ability to look at performance metrics across the youth sports tourism industry."

To learn more about the Sports Facilities Management (SFM) visit www.sportadvisory.com or www.sfmnetwork.com. To learn more or request a demo of the EventConnect platform, please visit https://eventconnect.io/

About The Sports Facilities Companies

The Sports Facilities Advisory, LLC (SFA), Sports Facilities Development, LLC, and Sports Facilities Management, LLC (SFM) are headquartered in Clearwater, FL. Founded in 2003, SFA has served more than 2,000 communities, produced more than $10 billion in institutional-grade financial forecasts, and provided funding strategies and solutions for more than 70+ youth and amateur sports and recreation complexes worldwide. SFD serves facility owners through owner's representation, venue planning, and procurement services during pre-development and construction. SFM provides industry-leading, results-driven management solutions for sports, fitness, recreation, and event venues nationwide. Since 2014, SFM-affiliated venues have hosted more than 100 million visitors and generated hundreds of millions of dollars in economic impact. For more information, visit: sportadvisory.com and sfmnetwork.com.

Press Contact:

Ashley Whittaker

7274743845

www.sportadvisory.com

SOURCE The Sports Facilities Companies

Related Links

http://www.sportadvisory.com

