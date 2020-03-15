Youth With You Started with Battle, Broadcasting Globally with Subtitles in 8 Language

The superstar cast of Youth Producers' Representative KUN, Dance Mentor LISA, Vocal Mentor Ella, and Rap Mentor JONY J is catching lots of attention. Besides, Youth With You launched 'stage for mentors' as an opening show which can prove mentors' capabilities on stage before they become role models for the trainees.

LISA's dance of In The Name Of Love & Attention got the whole crowd screaming for more. Many of the trainees look up to LISA as their idol. And some of the girls were moved to tears, saying that 'even her hair was dancing'! Next, KUN perform one original singing-dancing YOUNG, firing the stage. Ella and JONY J displayed their vocal and rap skill in How Old Are You and MY MAN respectively.

In addition, the biggest change for the trainees in Youth With You is not the welcome party, but the one-on-one battle in the initial evaluation performance. Groups who picked the same song must battle it out, giving every mentor a chance to observe and compare their performance better. The four mentors kept the strict standard and watched each group's performance carefully. What's surprising is that there were no Class A trainees in first episode.

Although it was the first experience for LISA to join a variety show in China, she adapted to the rhythm of Youth With You and became friends with other mentors quickly. And according to internal sources, the lovely LISA had many emotional moments during the trainees' performances, shedding tears of excitement and blushing from shyness.

For more exciting updates, please continue to follow Youth With You!

SOURCE iQIYI