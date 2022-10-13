Youtheory® Collagen Liquid Expands Beauty On-The-Go Product in Canada

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California based supplement brand Youtheory® is expanding its global beauty line with a new and improved Collagen Liquid in a ready-to-drink, single serve packet, now available at Costco Canada. This liquid is designed for beauty conscious consumers who want to maintain their daily routine during their fast-paced, busy lifestyle. The ready to drink formula contains 5,000 mg of collagen per serving and comes in a delicious, low sugar, natural berry flavor.

Youtheory® Collagen Liquid – 24 packets

"Consumers are eager for products that simplify their routine. Our Collagen Liquid has already shown success in Spain and the US and is now expanding to Costco Canada," said Darren Rude, Founder and CEO. "As a leader in the Collagen space, it was the natural next step to expand our collagen line to our friends in the North."

Youtheory® Collagen Liquid is designed to help counteract age-related collagen loss. With 5,000 mg of uniquely soluble and highly absorbable collagen peptides, Verisol® Collagen Peptides and Hydrolyzed Collagen Peptides, this great-tasting liquid formula provides the building blocks to support healthy aging and a more youthful appearance. Collagen is the most abundant protein in the body and helps give structure to your skin, hair, and nails. As people get older, their body's natural ability to produce collagen lessens over time which leads to visible signs of aging.

About Youtheory

Youtheory® is a Southern California-based lifestyle brand on a mission to inspire wellness in all™. The youtheory line of health, beauty and wellness supplements is made with the highest quality ingredients and raw materials, and manufactured in the USA using best in class, GMP certified manufacturing practices. From the farms to the retail shelf, youtheory is committed to purity, potency, and traceability of every product made. Youtheory is part of the Jamieson Wellness portfolio of natural health brands. Learn more at https://youtheory.com. Follow on Facebook and Instagram.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

