YouTube and Powtoon Join Forces to Bring Video Ad Creation to the Masses

LONDON, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Powtoon , the leading web-based video creation platform, is partnering with YouTube on its recently launched Creative Directory .

Powtoon's partnership with YouTube is the culmination of months of experimentation, iteration, and product development. In addition to offering numerous video templates for content, including explainer videos, marketing videos, and presentation videos; Powtoon now offers its users templates specifically optimized for YouTube video ads. Each of the templates have been created with YouTube's best practices in mind, to maximize potential for favorable results.

About the process that led up to the partnership, Powtoon CEO Ilya Spitalnik says, "We collectively knew we were onto something. During the experimentation process, the YouTube and Powtoon teams discovered that Powtoon video ads could generate significantly increased engagement when the ads incorporate YouTube's best practices. We worked closely with the YouTube team to perfect the video ad templates, and we're proud to finally unleash the beast after months of piloting with real SMBs!"

When asked about the specifics of the new product offering, Powtoon Head of Product and Strategy, Ronen Baran, said, "The YouTube video ad templates unlock unlimited potential for video creators. The templates include bumper ads, TrueView ads, and performance ads. We factored YouTube's best practices every step of the way We can't wait to see what the Powtoon community comes up with using these golden templates! Of course, Powtoon allows users to create their own video ads from scratch and just use the templates as a best practice guide"

Powtoon is featured in the YouTube Creative and Service directories.

About Powtoon

Powtoon is one of the world's leading video creation platforms.

Launched in 2012, Powtoon's mission is to empower everyone to create awesome videos with a professional look and feel. In just six short years, over 58 million Powtoons have been created for use in business presentations, product launches, digital and broadcast ads, explainer videos, education materials for the classroom, and much more. Powtoon adds a spark of awesomeness to everyday communications, turning content into substance people really want to watch and engage with.

Over 20 million people across the world, including 96% of all Fortune 500 companies, Ivy League universities and leading SMBs actively use Powtoon. And a new Powtoon is created every second of every day. Powtoon currently has offices in Tel Aviv, San Francisco, London, Ukraine and the Philippines.

Contact Information

Talia Finn-Jakar

Marketing and Business Development Manager

press@powtoon.com

SOURCE Powtoon