YouTube Celebrity and Entertainer Jack Vale Announces Ticket Sales for NASHMASH

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Vale, a popular American YouTuber and family entertainer, today announced the launch of his latest venture, NASHMASH, a two-day convention in Nashville, Tennessee bringing together iconic family-friendly social media creators, influencers, pranksters and comedians happening June 3-4, 2023. This event is for fans and content creators alike. Tickets for the inaugural event are on sale. To learn more about NASHMASH and to purchase tickets, visit www.NASHMASH.live.

"NASHMASH is an opportunity to bring social media celebrities together to share our journeys and some laughs with fans who are interested in learning more about how everyday people gained a following and started entertainment careers via social media platforms," said Jack Vale, founder of NASHMASH and celebrity YouTuber and Podcast Host of The Jack Vale Show.

Additional guests and speakers will be announced leading up to the convention. Attendees will be able to sign up for presentations, panel discussions, Q&As and meet-and-greets with social media and mainstream celebrities. There will also be opportunities to obtain photographs and autographs. With the combined following of the content creators who are headlining NASHMASH so far, there are more than 20 million social media followers and more than 20 billion video views.

ABOUT JACK VALE

Jack Vale started his YouTube channel in 2007 and began posting prank videos. Today, he is recognized as one of the original pranksters and YouTubers. Vale's videos have been viewed more than 10 billion times collectively and he has 5 million loyal followers between YouTube and Facebook. Many of his pranks are completed in Huntington Beach, California, Las Vegas, and near his home in Nashville, Tennessee. Vale has performed pranks on various celebrities at the 53rd Grammy Awards and has appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Fox and Friends, CNBC, The Doctors, and several more TV shows for his family-friendly entertaining pranks.

