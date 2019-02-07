YouTube Climbs to the Top, Ranking Most Intimate Brand among Millennials, According to MBLM's Brand Intimacy 2019 Study

"YouTube ranked 10 th with millennials just two short years ago and has steadily made its way to the top," stated Mario Natarelli, managing partner, MBLM. "The brand has demonstrated an ability to entertain a diverse millennial audience through its extensive content. It is also continuing its expansion of services, including the launch of YouTube Music in 2018, as it finds new ways to connect with consumers. Millennials in particular bond strongly with the media & entertainment industry and YouTube is doing a good job at building a brand that caters to the wants and needs of this audience."

Apple and Netflix ranked as the second and third most intimate brands for this generation. Comparatively, in MBLM's 2018 study, Apple placed first followed by Disney and YouTube.

The other brands that rounded out the top 10 were: Disney, Nike, Target, Xbox, PlayStation, Google and Walmart. Millennial men selected Xbox, PlayStation and Spotify as their top three and millennial women selected Target, Amazon and Disney.

The Brand Intimacy 2019 Report contains the most comprehensive rankings of brands based on emotion, analyzing the responses of 6,200 consumers and 56,000 brand evaluations across 15 industries in the U.S., Mexico and UAE. The full report will be released on February 14, 2019.

