YouTube Mega Stars Trinity and Beyond Debut Signature Toy Line via Major US Retailers

IRVINE, Calif., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sisters Trinity and Madison, the stars of Trinity and Beyond, have produced their first-ever toy line with Bonkers Toys – bridging the gap between virtual adventures and in-home entertainment. The collection of high-quality toys was designed to capture the essence of their YouTube channel and deepen the connection between stars Trinity and Madison with their fast-growing fan base. Available for purchase in August, their line will include buildable figures with interchangeable charms, dolls with hair play, and jewelry surprise boxes. With over 2.6 billion lifetime views and 5.53 million subscribers, Trinity and Beyond's fun filled pranks, scavenger hunts and more are a hit with children between the ages of 3-8, and families who value the wholesome vibe they capture for their followers. The darling duo cannot wait to see their toys on display and in the hands of the fans they consider virtual BFFs, classmates and sporting buddies.

"Our goal was to see Trinity and Beyond design a line that conveys the emotional connection the girls have established with their fans. Bonkers Toys is known for producing high-quality finished products that do just that, so this collaboration between America's sweethearts and the leading new media toy maker was a natural."-Michael Bienstock, Founder and CEO, Semaphore Licensing Solutions

"We're beyond excited about our new toy line. Trinity and Madison cannot wait to walk down the toy isle and see their very own toys on the shelves of major retailers!" -John Cummings, Trinity and Beyond

About Bonkers Toys

Bonkers Toys has become known in the toy industry as the leader in YouTube based toys. Bonkers was the first licensee for Ryan's World, the #1 kids' YouTuber in the world. The flagship toys in the Ryan's World line from Bonkers Toys, the Giant Mystery Egg & Cap'n Ryan's Mega Mystery Treasure Chest, have won numerous awards and been featured on the TODAY Show, GMA, Parents & NBC Nightly News.

In 2019 Bonkers continued to shine in the influencer arena with the launch of the FGTeeV toy line based on one of YouTube's most entertaining and highly viewed gaming and family entertainment channels. 2020 brings even more epic adventures with the premiere of toys for Trinity & Beyond and Braille Skateboarding, some of the most popular personalities on YouTube. Learn more: BonkersToys.com.

About Semaphore – A Family of Companies:

Semaphore was founded in 2002 and has grown exponentially over their 18 year tenure to include an innovative suite of services including accounting, tax preparation, payroll, insurance, brand and licensing management. Driven to offer best in class service through custom tailored support, Semaphore has earned the business of a diverse range of clientele with a niche for new media stars. Semaphore's headquarters is located in Irvine, California where their team of seasoned professionals strive to see their clients thrive. Learn more: SemaphoreLicensingSolutions.com

