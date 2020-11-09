YouTube Sensation and Singer Erika Costell Brings Fans on an Intimate Ride by Joining OnlyFans

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Erika Costell's "girl next door" reputation on social media has allowed her fans worldwide to fall in love with her time and time again. However, there's much more to her personality and little do they know how much more personal, unique and edgy this hometown sweetheart is. Erika is ready to shake things up and connect with fans on a deeper level with the launch of her OnlyFans account. Erika's expansion to OnlyFans is to engage on a platform that's judgement free, where fans can get to know a raw and authentic side of Erika, share behind the scenes footage, get sneak peeks of new music, dating life and more.

Erika Costell Lookalikes Erika Costell

Parading around the streets of Hollywood, eight Erika Costell look-alikes embodied all of the dynamic sides and personalities of the social media star. Using models to showcase who Erika is in a nutshell was accomplished by the models holding signs that read "I am Erika Costell", a play on a previous viral moment. The superstar is full of talent and Costell's goal is to cater to everyone that loves her, young and older. OnlyFans will serve as a platform for Erika to cater to her "of age" audience while maintaining her Instagram, YouTube and other social platforms for those supporters young and old that enjoy keeping up with the social media influencer.

"I feel a little nervous about getting on the platform because I don't think it's something my fans would expect from me. I'm so excited to be the real, raw version of myself that people haven't seen on other platforms. It has been so hard keeping this launch and all of the content around it a secret, but I really wanted it to be a big surprise. I wanted to get on OnlyFans because I do so many things on a daily basis that no one knows about and that my fans have never seen. It's important for me to connect with them on a deeper level that involves more than just posting hot pictures on instagram. I love how OnlyFans has given their content creators the freedom to be their authentic selves with no judgement. What I'm looking forward to most with this launch is sharing unreleased music, showing behind the scenes footage of my latest music video 'No Roof', and giving my fans an inside look at my modeling career, my travel experiences and even my love life. Overall, I'm really excited to be an open book, engage with a new audience and be able to connect with everyone one on one," says Costell.

To be the first to subscribe to Erika's OnlyFans and get the scoop, visit https://onlyfans.com/erikacostell . For more information about Erika Costell, visit www.erikacostell.com and on social media @ErikaCostell. Media inquiries and interviews, please contact Aryel Nicole at [email protected] / 330-328-4442

About Erika Costell

Erika Costell is a model, singer/songwriter, YouTuber and social media sensation. Erika burst on the scene when she initially started her YouTuber journey, posted and now holds the record for gaining the most subscribers on YouTube in 24 hours. She has accumulated 4.4 million subscribers, and has over 150 million views across her channel. In 2018, Erika won her first Teen Choice Award for Choice Music Web-Star; and has recently founded her own music label, BIA Entertainment, a company made for women, by women. Some notable brands that Erika has partnered with include Victoria's Secret, Victoria's Secret PINK, Reebok, and Savage X Fenty. Erika's "girl next door" reputation on social media has allowed her fans to fall in love with her, but little do they know how wild this hometown sweetheart is. Erika is ready to shake things up and show people every detail.

SOURCE Erika Costell