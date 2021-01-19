YouTube Superstar, TJass, Launches Trick Shot Game on Kickstarter

CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to become the next trick shot superstar: Alley Hoopster – The Sick Shot Trick Shot Kit launches today on Kickstarter . The kit includes everything you need to create your own mind-bending, viral trick shots: a power-adjustable ball launcher, two angled backboards, a strap-in shot booster, a go-anywhere hoop, and jumbo ping-pong balls, all specially designed and tested for maximum bounciness and consistency.

Alley Hoopster - The Sick Shot Trick Shot Kit Includes 8 trick shot components, The Launcher, 2 Angled Backboards, The Shot Booster, Hoop + Shock Absorber, and 3 Trick Shot Balls

Over the last year, a team of trick-shot scientists has been working with social media superstar TJass to develop and perfect the most epic trick shot kit possible, and now, they need your help bringing the final product to market.

For those not in the know, Tristan "TJass" Jass went viral in 2017 when he defeated his high school teacher in a game of one-on-one basketball. Since then, he has grown a massive following on social media for his incomparable trick shots and has become a respected influencer in the world of basketball.

Alley Hoopster is the brainchild of Scott Brown, Tim Swindle, and Thad Wong: a group of fun-loving entrepreneurs with a collective 50 years of bringing exciting products to life. The team and TJass have partnered with a world-class toy and game manufacturer, as well as a premier logistics company, so all the pieces are coming together—high quality and quick delivery will be no issue. But, it's more about having fun than anything else.

"We think anybody could have a great time with this product," Tim said from his Chicago home while sinking an impressive trick shot. "It's a great game for kids, sure. But look at me—I'm having a blast over here."

The funding goal is an ambitious $15,000 and will run from January 19 - February 12. The game will retail for $49 but is available to Kickstarter supporters starting at $34 plus shipping. Additional reward tiers include a copy of the game autographed by TJass himself, a chance to have your own trick shots featured on his social media channels, and a personal video call with TJass for you and your friends.

For more information, visit their Kickstarter page , where you can find videos of TJass working his magic using the trick shot kit, as well as information on the design process.

WHAT IS INCLUDED IN THE KIT?

The Alley Hoopster includes (1) Launcher, (1) Adjustable Hoop + Shock Absorber, (1) Handheld Shot Booster, (3) Jumbo Trick Shot Balls, (2) Adjustable Angled Backboards.

