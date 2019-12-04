YouVersion names most popular Bible verse of 2019

"Our desire is to help people grow in their relationship with God by encouraging them to read the Bible and seek Him every day," said YouVersion Founder Bobby Gruenewald. "We're encouraged to see so many people turning to the Bible in response to their worries, remembering what God has done in their lives, and choosing to trust in His faithfulness."

One of the most popular offerings of the Bible App is daily Plans that combine portions of Scripture with devotional content. This year alone, the community completed a record-breaking 1.1 billion days in their daily Bible Plans. People also made 2 billion highlights, bookmarks, and notes to mark meaningful verses and record what God revealed to them in their studies. Many even took the extra step to tell others how the Bible was impacting them, resulting in more than 478 million verses shared.

"What we are seeing in global engagement is exciting to us because with every verse highlighted, Plan day completed, or audio chapter listened to, that's a person who is being transformed by knowing God more intimately through spending time in the Bible," said Gruenewald. "We're humbled by the opportunity to see lives changed in every country around the world."

The Bible App saw a significant global increase in both installs and engagement this year. In 2019, YouVersion grew by nearly 50 million unique installs to reach a total of 400 million installs worldwide, and the majority of those new installs came from outside the U.S. Based on the YouVersion Community's engagement with Scripture throughout the year, Poland was one of the fastest growing countries with a 75% increase. India saw 51% more engagement in 2019 compared to last year. Bible engagement also grew across Southeast Asia in countries like Cambodia and Vietnam seeing increases by 36% and 37%, respectively.

"Every year, when we dig into these numbers, we're overwhelmed by how God is using this app to deliver His message of hope and love to a hurting world," said Gruenewald. "We also can't help but recognize how much more work there is to be done together as the global Church to reach every nation."

Right now, the Bible App offers more than 2,000 Bible versions in more than 1,350 languages. However, over a billion people globally don't have access to a complete Bible in their native language. Together with illumiNations, a movement of ten Bible translation agencies, YouVersion is working to give more people the Bible in their native language. The group's goal is that by 2033, 95% of the world's population will have a complete Bible, 99.9% will have a complete New Testament, and 100% will have at least some portion of Scripture.

Through the generosity of the YouVersion community, translation projects in Republic of Congo, Malawi, Benin, Indonesia, Croatia, Madagascar, and Serbia received $1 million this year to advance their efforts. Combined, these projects will give more than 4.7 million people the first portion of Scripture ever available in their language. To date, the YouVersion community has donated a total of $3 million to fund Bible translation.

"When you take in Scripture in your native language, the words take on new meaning and suddenly, He isn't a God who came for someone else. He is your God who knows you personally," said Gruenewald. "Experiencing the Bible in your own language is a powerful gift, and we're eternally grateful to our partners who share our dream of making the Bible for everyone."

For more information about the YouVersion community's Bible engagement in 2019, visit youversion.com/share2019.

About YouVersion

Created by Life.Church, YouVersion is on a mission to help people grow in their relationship with God by engaging with the Bible. The team designs and builds experiences that make it easy for people to integrate the Bible into their everyday lives. Since 2008, the Bible App has offered a free Bible experience that can be accessed on smartphones, browsers, voice platforms, and more. The Bible App for Kids launched in 2013 and engages children with Bible stories on an age-appropriate level. The newest app, Bible Lens, analyzes objects in photos, finds the most relevant Bible verse to match, and automatically creates beautiful, shareable artwork. For more information about YouVersion, visit youversion.com.

SOURCE YouVersion

Related Links

http://www.youversion.com

