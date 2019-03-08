YOYOW Completed Mainnet Swap in OKEx and Opened Deposit & Withdrawal Service

SUZHOU, China, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OKEx officially supported the YOYOW mainnet token swap and token migration on March 4, 2019. At 14:00 (HKT) on the same day, YOYO deposit & withdrawal service was opened. Since then, the user's token in OKEx will automatically switch to the mainnet token, with no other operations needed.

Note: After the mainnet swap, OKEx will generate a new YOYO deposit address. The users need to use this new YOYO address to make deposits. Otherwise, the token will be lost if the users deposit in the original YOYO address.

Since the YOYOW mainnet was officially launched on September 6, 2017, the YOYOW mainnet has undergone several upgrades of feature and security, and has been running stably. During this period, the YOYOW mainnet has been listed on a large number of high-quality trading platforms and updated many product features. At the moment, the YOYOW team is actively cooperating with the OKEx (www.okex.com) trading platform, one of the world's largest digital asset trading platforms.

About YOYOW

YOYOW, an acronym of "You Own Your Own Words", aims to build a blockchain-based content value network. YOYOW hopes to enable the traffic dividends that used to be held by large media platforms to be distributed more fairly and reasonably to content producers, content supporters, content filterers, and ecosystem accelerators by using token incentives, achieving a decentralized content value distribution mechanism.

Since the launch of the YOYOW project, it has maintained a high-quality, high-speed product iteration level. In the past year, it has successively released middleware and content platform plug-ins, officially connected the first eco-product Biask to the YOYOW public blockchain and launched the token issuing feature of the "FanXing" Version, etc. Besides, Binance supported YOYOW mainnet swap in August.

Not only the product development but also YOYOW's ecology construction is at amazingly high speed. YOYOW has gathered a number of cooperation platforms for producing high-quality content in a short time, such as the MDL Talent Hub that provides an efficient supply chain for the art industry，WeCenter, a knowledge-based Q&A system, and 32Know, a blockchain-based content platform, etc. Since the YOYOW mainnet has the advantages of high processing speed, free transfer (using points), and efficient performance, many other well-known digital asset trading platforms including AEX, Binance, OKEx, LBank, etc. have all completed the YOYOW mainnet swap and have been maintaining a stable operation.

About OKEx

OKEx (www.okex.com) is one of the world's leading digital asset trading platforms. It provides spot and derivative trading services for digital assets such as Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum to customers worldwide. It is part of OKEX Technology Company Limited.

OKEx believes in the core idea of Bitcoin and blockchain, and believes that distributed ledger and smart contract technology will build a human trust base, eliminate trading barriers, improve transaction efficiency, and have a major impact on the human real economy. Therefore, we gave up a lot of temptations and devoted ourselves to the tide of the blockchain technology revolution, hoping to do a little bit to change the world.

In addition, OKEx adopts advanced technologies such as GSLB, distributed server cluster, distributed storage, multi-machine high-speed memory transaction engine, cold wallet, private key offline hot wallet, etc. to provide our customers with secure, stable and reliable digital transaction services in multi-terminals as Web, mobile and PC ends.

Circulation Platform Expansion of YOYOW

So far, YOYOW can trade on the following platforms:



www.Bitfinex.com (the world's largest trading platform)

www.binance.com (Binance)

www.okex.com (one of the world's largest trading platforms)

www.cex.com (a well-known foreign exchange)

www.hellobts.com (decentralized exchange)

www.Lbank.info (supports BTS transaction pairs)

www.Hitbtc.com (a well-known foreign exchange)

Join the OKEx Community

Twitter: https://twitter.com/OKEx

Telegram: https://t.me/OKExauthority

YOYOW Official Information

Official Website: https://yoyow.org/

Web Wallet: https://wallet.yoyow.org/

Blockchain Browser: http://yoyow.bts.ai/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/InfoYoyow

SOURCE YOYOW

Related Links

https://yoyow.org/

