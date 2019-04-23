YOYOW Releases the Testnet 2.0

SUZHOU, China, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the previously released YOYOW Token Economy White Paper, the YOYOW team introduced the planning details and function parameter settings of YOYOW Mainnet 2.0 in details. In order to ensure the smooth and timely launch of the official website of the Mainnet 2.0, YOYOW firstly releases the testnet today.

The YOYOW Testnet 2.0 will be reset and upgraded at 0:00 (GMT+8) on April 24, 2019. The data in the original testnet will be reset and the Chain ID will be changed. The testnet upgrade will not have any impact on the mainnet.

The testnet contains all the features of the official networks, allowing community members to test various functions, and the team will also debug the testnet and carry out performance testing, etc. At this stage, the community members can find out the insufficiencies and give feedback in the testing of the testnet so that the technical team of the project can continue to make corrections and improve it, paving the way for the official website of the mainnet. With the release of the testnet, the release of the official website of the mainnet will be realized soon.

Compared with YOYOW Mainnet 1.0, the Testnet 2.0 released this time has added these new features, including:

1. Content token incentives

In the YOYOW 2.0 network, users can rate quality content, and each rating consumes users' points. The higher the quality of the content, the more users are participating in the rating, and the participants in the content incentive loop will receive more token incentives. This part of the token incentives will be used to distribute to content curators, content contributors and content platforms.

2. Decentralized advertising function

Advertising is a means of realizing traffic on today's content platforms. YOYOW's decentralized advertising network can increase revenue for the content platforms, remove community links through community autonomy, and greatly reduce the cost of operations and middlemen.

With the decentralized advertising market as the entry point, the content platform can publish different types of time-based advertising slots, and advertisers can directly purchase advertisements for the content platforms in the advertising market.

3. DPOS and POS

The operational efficiency and incentives of DPOS and POS nodes have been improved. In the YOYOW Mainnet 2.0 and the testnet, the combination of POS block producers and DPOS block producers will be used. In addition to the characteristics of decentralization and democracy, the revenue of POS / DPOS block producers has also been greatly improved.

In addition to the new features, the testnet has also improved the existing features of the Mainnet 1.0, including:

Improving and adjusting the point voting function

Improving the function of users' authorizing the content platforms: authority refinement and configuration of authority volatility

The release of YOYOW Mainnet 2.0 is a major update, and its function determines the technical direction in the next few years. This testnet will provide sufficient testing and adjustment preparation for the update of the mainnet.

Community users who are interested in YOYOW are welcome to actively participate in the testing of the testnet.

Next, after the YOYOW Mainnet 2.0 is officially launched, the YOYOW Foundation will start the block producer campaign and implement the content platform access cooperation and SDK development.

Testnet command line program download URL: https://github.com/yoyow-org/yoyow-core-testnet/releases

Alternate download address: https://yoyow.org/down/yoyow_programs_testnet.tar.gz

YOYOW Official Information

Official Website: https://yoyow.org/

Web Wallet: https://wallet.yoyow.org/

Blockchain Browser: https://explorer.yoyow.org

Twitter: https://twitter.com/InfoYoyow

SOURCE YOYOW

Related Links

https://yoyow.org/

