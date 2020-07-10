AUGUSTA, Ga., July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Young Professionals of Augusta is based on three pillars: Networking, Professional Development, and Community Outreach. The YPA holds networking events for CSRA professionals to develop these pillars. On July 14th, Michael Dennis Murphy - the owner of Murphy Auto Group, has been selected as the YPA guest speaker due to his business expertise and ties to the local community.

YPA's July Guest Speaker is Michael Dennis Murphy of Murphy Auto Group

As the owner of 4 CSRA dealerships including Bob Richards CDJR, Bob Richards Nissan, Bob Richards Toyota, and Miracle Nissan, Michael will share his entrepreneurial path with YPA members. Michael is well known for his philanthropic efforts and dedication to the local community. Recently Murphy Auto Group gave back to the CSRA by providing masks and meals for people in need in the area. Through Murphy Auto Group, Michael recently spearheaded the Community Relaunch program online to promote local CSRA businesses. Michael also developed the "Seniors to Success" seminar for seniors in the CSRA to learn about the auto industry and potentially embark on a long-term career. He continually shifts tactics in a changing landscape to work smarter, not harder, to come out ahead. Beyond the car dealerships, Michael has extensive experience in social networking, coaching, and operating multiple ancillary companies. Expect a fast-paced, interesting presentation that will be relevant to any business industry. Follow him on Instagram at @realmikemurphy.

EVENT DETAILS:

YPA July Meeting

July 14th, 2020

5:30PM -7PM

MIRACLE NISSAN OF AUGUSTA

3300 Washington Rd. Martinez, GA. 30907

Register with the YPA

About Murphy Auto Group

Murphy Auto Group has been in the new and used automotive franchised business since 1979 and has several dealerships in GA, SC, FL. Murphy Auto Group is well known for its philanthropic efforts and has a long history of supporting community initiatives, military organizations, humanitarian missions, higher learning institutions, young initiatives and host a variety of donations throughout the year.

Media contact:

Sylvana Murphy

[email protected]

813-464-0856

SOURCE Murphy Auto Group