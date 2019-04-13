YSL Beauty: A Unique Music Road Trip in the Heart of Palm Springs

Follow our makeup ambassador Kaia Gerber and Tom Pecheux, Global Beauty Director for YSL Beauté, when they take us on an intrepid roadtrip, Our heroes ride into the desert on a journey that could only be embodied by the spirit of YSL Beauté. Discover their adventures and two especially created rocking looks on our social media channels:

YouTube : https://youtu.be/Njj4NHdw2DI

Instagram : https://instagram.com/yslbeauty?utm_source=ig_profile_share&igshid=16ro6v1o1luvo

First stop, driving through Cathedral City on Route 111, pull up to the forecourt of the

YSL BEAUTY STATION, where the Rouge Volupte Shine towering-high lipstick sign, open-topped cars and tour bus awaits, beside shocking pink gas pumps and a field of heart-shaped balloons in reference to the asymmetric black balm heart of the new Volupte Plump-in-colour.

Behind the YSL BEAUTY STATION, step into the POP-UP STORE to experience the brand's new and best-selling makeup essentials while discovering the campaigns of Kaia Gerber.

You will enjoy 4 areas dedicated to:

Touche Eclat Radiant Touch, the iconic pen and Touche Eclat High Cover, the new natural-looking high cover concealer

Rouge Volupte Shine, the legendary moisturizing lipstick and Volupte Plump-in-colour, a new lipstick with a rock and subversive black balm heart that makes our lips feel plumper

Make It Yours an exclusive opportunity to customize your favorite YSL lipstick

Tom Pecheux Palm Springs Makeup Looks

Above and beyond products, visitors will experience unique interactive moments such as an exclusive makeup vending machine, a virtual mirror to instantly try on over 50 shades, all while discovering the two rocking-looks by Global Beauty Director Tom Pecheux:

Editorial Look 1 "Watch Me Glow", Volupte Plump-in-colour 1, Touche Eclat High Cover And Touche Eclat Shimmer Stick Meet Dazzling Sequin Crush 1, 4 and 7 eye shadows, combined for the ultimate radiant glow.

Editorial Look 2 "Feel My Beat", as All Hours Foundation And Mascara Volume Effet Faux Cils Star Alongside Rouge Pur Couture The Slim 1 and 8 for irresistible matte perfection, achieving the perfect makeup for the night.

Make your mark, create your signature: the dusty road lies ahead.

Now only the party awaits…

#yslbeautystation

#yslbeauty

POP-UP STORE - CATHEDRAL CITY - ALLEN / ROUTE 111

OPEN TIMES:

April 12th : 3PM – 8PM

April 13th : 10AM – 8PM

April 14th : 10AM – 8PM

ABOUT YVES SAINT LAURENT BEAUTE

Yves Saint Laurent Beauty gives body and soul to a style. Completely liberated, it asserts itself as a collection of icons, with each creation driven by boldness, youth and the avant-garde. In the wake of Saint Laurent, who showcased the spirit of the times for nearly 40 years, YSL Beauty continues its unbridled love affair with women to create, shape and develop modernity. No compromise. Your own rules. Now.

http://www.yslbeauty.com

Contact:

Lars Seifert

Lars.SEIFERT@loreal.com

SOURCE YSL Beauty