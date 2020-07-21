YSoft SAFEQ Now Supports Universal Print From Microsoft

BRNO, Czech Republic and DALLAS, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Y Soft, the leading enterprise workflow solutions provider today announced that YSoft SAFEQ Cloud™ family (YSoft SAFEQ CloudPro™ and YSoft SAFEQ Breeze™) of print management services are fully integrated with Universal Print. YSoft SAFEQ, which provides on-premise print management services, is also fully integrated.

Universal Print, developed by Microsoft, moves key Windows Server print functionality to the Microsoft 365 cloud. Before Universal Print, customers had to deploy complicated and unreliable print driver management tools. Instead of working with a "one print queue" approach, users had to be mindful of which specific print queue to use, depending on locality, application, or document type.

"Integration with Universal Print will continue to ensure print services run smoothly and reliably across all your printers," said Wouter Koelewijn, Chief Product Officer, Y Soft. "Our Universal Print integration technology supports cloud management, easy and secure device enrollment, and is designed for a zero-trust security environment."

Organizations no longer need on-premise print servers to manage print queues and print drivers, a long-standing burden on IT resources. And customers who want to deploy new Cloud-Native print management and enterprise workflows or migrate their existing print management solution to the cloud now have a way how to do it -- seamlessly, step by step, to ensure the uninterrupted operation of business-critical applications.

Through its technology partnership with Microsoft, Y Soft has developed a unique offer, which fully supports and integrates all Universal Print features and abilities and builds on standards, such as IPP Everywhere and Microsoft Graph API. Having integrated robustness and availability features, such as failover and active-active load balancing, it provides additional value add for our customers and enables business-critical deployments of Universal Print.

Universal Print integrated with YSoft SAFEQ enhances the existing solution, while keeping all the benefits customers already expect from SAFEQ such as:

Multi-vendor and multi-platform capability

Support for Cloud, on-premise, Edge, or hybrid deployments

Multi-platform cloud printing support for Windows (with or without Universal Print), Linux, Unix, MacOS, and Chrome OS

For customers, who don't want to increase their IT overhead and budget, YSoft SAFEQ with Universal Print delivers a client-less operation on all of these platforms. No client software package, big or small, needs to be deployed and managed, resulting in substantial IT operations cost savings and eliminating negative impact on IT compliance and security.

Availability for YSoft SAFEQ Universal Print Connector

The YSoft SAFEQ Universal Print Connector is available as a free option to all existing YSoft SAFEQ 6 on-prem and YSoft SAFEQ Cloud customers. Contact a Y Soft Regional Sales Manager (RSM) if you are interested in integrating with Universal Print by visiting our website at http://www.ysoft.com/safequp.

For customers who do not want, or need a full print management solution, Y Soft also announced today YSoft OMNI Series™, which consists of YSoft OMNI Bridge™, and YSoft OMNI Apps™, of which YSoft OMNI UP365™ is the first app to be introduced. With OMNI Bridge and OMNI UP365 combined, any in-market printer is instantly and cost-effectively Universal Print compatible without needing a full print management system.

About Y Soft

Y Soft develops intelligent Digital Transformation office solutions for enterprise, SMB, and Education that empower employees to be more productive and creative. Our YSoft SAFEQ® workflow solutions platform in the cloud and on-premise enables businesses to manage, optimize and secure their print and digital processes and workflows. Our YSoft BE3D™ 3D print solutions are focused in the Education sector where they provide unique ease of use and safety benefits, while utilizing YSoft SAFEQ software for seamless 3D print management.

Founded in 2000, the company is headquartered in Brno, Czech Republic, with offices in North and Latin America, Europe, and Middle East/Africa (EMEA) and the Asia Pacific region (APAC). For more information, please visit www.ysoft.com.

Y Soft, YSoft OMNI Series, YSoft OMNI Bridge, YSoft OMNI Apps, YSoft UP365, YSoft SAFEQ, YSoft SAFEQ Cloud, YSoft SAFEQ Breeze, and YSoft SAFEQ CloudPro are trademarks or registered trademarks of Y Soft Corporation a.s. in the European Union and other countries. All other names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

