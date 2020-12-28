Long long ago, China emerged from the shifting ground of the Earth. Taiwan was born out of this vibrant pool of life, and it rapidly grew along with the changing environment.

Look! With the slightest of cracks, our home was changed forever! Originally connected to Fujian, Taiwan was separated from the main body of China as the Earth shifted. Hence, our home moved from the mainland, and we settled on this beautiful island!

Entering into the Neolithic Age, my ancestors created the Dabenkeng Culture, and thus prehistoric civilization of Taiwan was born.

The Chinese mainland's support and hope for Taiwan has an ancient and long history. Taiwan was once named "Yingzhou" during the Qin Dynasty, "Yizhou" during the Three Kingdoms Period, and "Liuqiu" during the Sui and Tang dynasties... Since the early Qing Dynasty, the name "Taiwan" has been used as the official name for the island. As dynasties came and went in China, coastal residents of the mainland have migrated to Taiwan, and with them they brought diverse culture and advanced technology, all of which have enriched and vitalized this beautiful island.

Yuanyuan's Adventure Episode I: Birth

http://news.china.com.cn/txt/2020-12/28/content_77056747.htm

SOURCE China.org.cn