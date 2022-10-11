Yucca Extract Material Market to record USD 35.04 Mn incremental growth; Insights on key drivers, product launches, and regional growth opportunities -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Yucca Extract Material Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to increase by USD 35.04 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.11% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market size, key growth drivers, products offered by vendors, and major revenue-generating segments and regions in the market. Download Sample PDF Report Now

Market Dynamics

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Yucca Extract Material Market 2022-2026

The market is driven by the increasing demand for food and beverages with yucca extract materials. Vendors in the market are focusing on R&D investments in launching yucca extracts that will cater to the needs of consumers. Additionally, increased consumer awareness about the adverse side effects of synthetic chemicals used in food and beverages has led to a rise in the demand for natural ingredients such as yucca extracts. Besides, several health organizations and food safety associations are framing regulations to prohibit the use of artificial flavorings in food and beverages and promote the use of naturally extracted counterparts such as yucca extracts. All these factors are fostering the growth of the global yucca extract material market.

In addition, the increasing use of herbal medicines and the rising consumer awareness about the side effects of allopathic medicines will also drive the growth of the yucca extract material market. However, providing high-quality herbal products might hamper the market growth.

Company Profiles

The yucca extract material market report provides complete insights on key vendors including:

American Extracts: The company offers yucca extract materials such as Yucca 15 Natural Powder and Yucca 30 Spray Dry Powder.

The company offers yucca extract materials such as Yucca 15 Natural Powder and Yucca 30 Spray Dry Powder. Baja Yucca Co.: The company offers yucca extract materials such as Yucca 15 Natural Powder and Yucca 30 Spray Dry Powder.

The company offers yucca extract materials such as Yucca 15 Natural Powder and Yucca 30 Spray Dry Powder. Desert King International: The company offers yucca schidigera extract product named Nutrafito Plus.

The company offers yucca schidigera extract product named Nutrafito Plus. Garuda International Inc.: The company offers yucca extract material namely Foamex Yucca Schidigera Extract NP Raw Material.

The company offers yucca extract material namely Foamex Yucca Schidigera Extract NP Raw Material. Givaudan SA: The company offers yucca extract materials through its subsidiary NATUREX SA.

The company offers yucca extract materials through its subsidiary NATUREX SA. Heking Biotechnology Co. Ltd

Ingredients by Nature LLC

Newmstar

Plamed Green Science Group

Quimica Alkano

Rainbow Biotech

Ultra Bio Logics Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Request Sample Report Here

Market Segmentation by Type

By type, the market is classified into medical grade, industry grade, and food grade segments.

The market growth in the medical grade segment will be significant in the market.

Yucca extract material is used for making various medical products, such as herbal medicine products. Yucca extract material is used as a detoxifier in the body. The segment is growing due to a rise in the number of working women worldwide, the efficacy and intrinsic acceptability of yucca extracts, and the increasing medical applications of yucca extracts.

Market Segmentation by Region

By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa .

, , APAC, , and the and . North America will have the largest share of the market. About 30% of the market growth will come from this region over the forecast period.

will have the largest share of the market. About 30% of the market growth will come from this region over the forecast period. The rising consumer awareness of the side effects of allopathic medicines and growing awareness about the medicinal benefits as well as the therapeutic effects of yucca products are driving the growth of the yucca extract material market in North America .

Yucca Extract Material Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.11% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 35.04 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.63 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Extracts, Baja Yucca Co., Desert King International, Garuda International Inc., Givaudan SA, Heking Biotechnology Co. Ltd, Ingredients by Nature LLC, Newmstar, Plamed Green Science Group, Quimica Alkano, Rainbow Biotech, and Ultra Bio Logics Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

