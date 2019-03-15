YuJa Announces Significant Migration Incentives for Tegrity Customers

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- YuJa, a leader in video solutions for higher-education, announces significant incentives for institutions that are currently McGraw-Hill Tegrity customers. For a limited time, YuJa is offering all Tegrity customers who switch to the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform before July 1, 2020 significant migration incentives including:

Complimentary bundling of our Video Conferencing product including HTML5-based video conferencing, toll-free audio dial-in, real-time whiteboards, document, screensharing, and chat.

Opportunity to receive up to $5,000 in either human captioning or artificial intelligence-based automatic-captioning.

in either human captioning or artificial intelligence-based automatic-captioning. Access to a custom-built migration toolkit that has successfully migrated over 250,000 hours of Tegrity content to YuJa.

Pre-bundled access to our Student Proctoring product that enables a seamless transition from Tegrity's Proctoring tool.

Join the Dozens of Institutions Who Recently Have Made the Switch

These incentives are part of YuJa's commitment to providing exemplary service to former Tegrity customers including Indiana State University, Henry Ford College, and one of Tegrity's largest customer, the entire North Dakota University System (NDUS).

Choose a Proven Video Platform

Beyond special incentives for Tegrity customers, institutions can feel confident in making the switch to YuJa with our award-winning customer service, experienced implementation team, and third-party auditing and governance strategy.

The YuJa Enterprise Video Platform offers full-scale media management, a complete portfolio of lecture and video capture tools, course and event live streaming, in-video quizzing, video editing, video conferencing and much more. See what our customers have to say about their experience switching from Tegrity to YuJa.

For Tegrity customers interested in finding out more about the migration program and incentives, send us an e-mail to sales@yuja.com.

About YuJa

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Our products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve organizations of all sizes within all sectors including higher-ed, K-12, government and corporate delivering video experiences including lecture capture, live streaming, media management, video conferencing, and immersive social & mobile engagement tools. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California and Canadian offices in Waterloo and Toronto.

