Yulish & Associates recognized for excellence in the 2020 ACQ5 Global Awards
The awards recognize excellence & achievement in the alternative asset industry.
May 22, 2020, 12:05 ET
OXNARD, Calif., May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The industry publication ACQ5 has named Yulish & Associates as a multiple winner in its 2020 Awards.
The awards won by Yulish & Associates were announced as:
- Hedge Fund Administrator of The Year – United States
- Fund of Hedge Fund Administrator of The Year – United States
- Alternative Fund Administrator of The Year – United States
In response to the news, Kathryn Yulish, the founder of Yulish & Associates commented, "We would like to thank ACQ for these awards. The fund administration space is extremely crowded and competitive so to be recognized by clients, peers and industry professionals as thought leaders is a badge of honor and one that we take immense pride in."
Yulish & Associates co-owner Joshua Sack added, "Winning these awards is recognition of our hard work, discipline and tenacity in striving to deliver a top-notch deliverable coupled with best-in-class customer service."
About Yulish & Associates
Yulish & Associates, founded in 1993, is a premier fund administration company servicing the alternative investment community, with a focus on hedge funds and fund of hedge funds. For further information please visit our website at www.yulish.com.
SOURCE Yulish & Associates
