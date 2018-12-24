Yulish & Associates wins "Best Fund Administration Company - United States" in the 2019 Global Business Insight Awards

OXNARD, Calif., Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The industry publication Global Business Insight has recognized Yulish & Associates as "Best Fund Administration Company – United States" in its 2019 awards. Global Business Insight's awards are intended to give credit to the very best companies the fund administration industry has to offer.

In response to the news, Kathryn Yulish, the founder of Yulish & Associates commented, "We would like to thank Global Business Insight for this great honor. The fund administration industry is saturated with many great organizations and thought leaders so for Yulish & Associates to be recognized as a stand-out in this competitive field is a tremendous accolade and one we are extremely proud of."

Yulish co-owner Joshua Sack added, "Winning this award is further recognition of our hard work and persistence over the past 25 years in striving to deliver a top-notch deliverable to our clients coupled with unparalleled customer service."

About Yulish & Associates

Yulish & Associates, founded in 1993, is a premier fund administration company servicing the alternative investment community, with a focus on hedge funds and fund of hedge funds. For further information please visit our website at www.yulish.com.

SOURCE Yulish & Associates