YULU'S Hot New Games And Toys Hit Retail Shelves To Heat Up Summer Fun

For parents looking to update their game closets, the new Break the Board and Diamond Heist games will bring an exciting twist to family game night, while Pop Pops Blingz invites fashion and jewelry DIY action to inspire creative kids. Additionally, the new Glitter Burst will bring a fresh surprise to the collectible aisle with waste-free reveal innovation.

"The silver lining of 2020 is that families are spending more time playing together," said said Jochem van Rijn, Co-CEO and Co-Founder at YULU. "At YULU, our mission is to bring highly engaging toys and games to inspire play and creativity. Our new line will be a welcome spark of joy for families, with something exciting for everyone."

BREAK THE BOARD™ is the action-packed electronic game that takes a popular activity – martial arts – and delivers the most iconic moment in the sport: breaking the wooden board! With four game modes to choose from - Level Up, Competition, Trainer, and Freestyle - players listen to the commands to quickly chop, swipe and strike through 10 challenging levels. If you're fast and accurate, you get to Break the Board and become the ultimate martial arts master! Check out the action in this great video .

MSRP: $19.99 | Ages: 6+ | Available: July 2020 at Target and Target.com

DIAMOND HEIST™ is the ultimate cooperative game where you work together to retrieve the stolen diamond before time runs out and you get caught! An evil organization has stolen a precious diamond and has hidden it deep within their vault. It's up to you and your fellow spies to rappel into the vault, eliminate the alarms, retrieve the diamond and escape before the security guards arrive. It takes teamwork, communication, and steady hands to succeed! Check out the video .

MSRP: $19.99 | Ages: 6+ | Available: August 2020 at Target and Target.com

POP POPS™ BLINGZ is the newest expansion from YULU's popular Pop Pops line which offers a combination of kids' favorites: confetti ooze, bubble popping and the hunt for surprise collectibles. Kids pop the confetti ooze-filled bubbles to reveal the collectible charms, beads, and bracelets for unique jewelry designs. Available in Mini Pack ($2.99), Starter Pack ($4.99) and Mega Pack ($9.99).

MSRP: $2.99-$9.99 | Ages: 6+ | Available: August 2020 at Target and Target.com

GLITTER BURST™ STARTER PACK brings the latest innovation to the character collectible aisle. Using the magical wand, kids inflate a secret collectible character hidden in the colorful flower pod and watch it magically burst to reveal a plump character with its own special inner spirit energy. Glitter Burst characters can be deflated to become a sparkling collectible, including Super and Ultra-Rare characters.

MSRP: $9.99 | 6+ years | Available: August 2020 at Target and Target.com

Additional YULU products include the on-trend craft activity Swirl & Style Tie Dye Studio Maker which sold out this spring and is now restocked, as well as the group suspense game of Popcorn Poppin' where players must pass the popcorn bucket before the popcorn pops. Both are available at Target and Target.com.

ABOUT YULU

YULU is a privately-owned international toy and entertainment company based in Hong Kong with offices in Europe and North America. The company was formed in 2015 by Co-Founders Jochem van Rijn and Thijmen de Schipper. YULU products are available in both mass retailers like Target and Walmart, online retailers, as well as specialty stores. Brands include Pop Pops, Spy Code and YULU Sports, as well as products like Watermelon Smash, Tic Tac Tongue and Flip Finz. To learn more about YULU, visit www.YuluToys.com .

