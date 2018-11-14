Yum China Certified Top Employer China 2019

SHANGHAI, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "Yum China") (NYSE: YUMC) today announced that the Top Employers Institute has certified the Company as a Top Employer 2019 in China. The global certification program recognizes leading employers in more than 115 countries around the world that are dedicated to providing exceptional working environments through progressive 'People First' HR practices.

The Top Employers Institute evaluates the implementation of these HR practices and assesses how they are supported through Strategy, Ownership, Practices, Measurement and Technology. As one of 89 certified Top Employers in China, Yum China is dedicated to HR excellence. The certification recognizes the Company's robust talent strategy and commitment to creating a diverse and inclusive environment in which everyone enjoys equal opportunities to unlock their full potential.

"We value and inspire our 450,000 employees through a corporate culture that is founded on three key principles: Fair, Care and Pride. We rely on each other and realize that every employee contributes to our success," said Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China. "While we are honored to receive the Top Employer certification, we will continue to explore ways to provide a better workplace and create more opportunities for our employees. As the largest restaurant company in China, we are committed to creating an environment where everyone can make a difference to our customers, our industry and our community."

Over the past thirty years, Yum China has consistently attracted, retained and developed top talent by providing systematic training and development opportunities to its employees. Supported by a comprehensive management training program and a customer focused, "Restaurant General Manager No. 1" culture, Yum China is committed to creating an agile and innovative organization to drive continued growth.

About the Top Employers Institute

The Top Employers Institute is the global authority on certifying excellence in employee conditions. We are dedicated to accelerating the impact of people strategies to enrich the world of work through certification, benchmarking and connecting Top Employers around the world. Through our certification program, we enable organizations to assess and improve their workplace environment. Established more than 25 years ago, the Top Employers Institute has certified over 1,300 organizations in 115 countries. These Certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 5,000,000 employees globally. To learn more, please visit http://www.top-employers.com.

About Yum China Holdings, Inc.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. is a licensee of Yum! Brands in mainland China. It has exclusive rights in mainland China to KFC, China's leading quick-service restaurant brand, Pizza Hut, the leading casual dining restaurant brand in China, and Taco Bell, a California-based restaurant chain serving innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China also owns the Little Sheep and East Dawning concepts outright. The Company had more than 8,300 restaurants in over 1,200 cities at the end of September 2018. For more information, please visit http://www.yumchina.com/en/.

