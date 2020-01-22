Yum China Named to Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for Second Consecutive Year

SHANGHAI, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "Yum China") (NYSE: YUMC) today announced that it has been named for the second consecutive year to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), which recognizes companies committed to transparency in gender reporting and advancing women's equality. The 2020 GEI includes 325 companies across 50 industries representing 42 countries and regions worldwide. Yum China is one of only three companies from Mainland China included in the latest GEI and one of only two restaurant companies in the world to be included.

"We are proud that Yum China has been included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the second year in a row, one of only a handful of Chinese companies to receive this recognition," said Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China. "Our People First philosophy reflects our long-standing belief that our people are our most important asset. We are committed to creating an environment where all of our employees can succeed, irrespective of gender, and we strive to make continuous progress in embedding equal opportunity throughout our company."

The GEI tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation, and transparency. The reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand. Yum China performed particularly well on the female leadership and talent pipeline pillar, scoring well above the overall 2020 GEI average.

"The 325 companies included in the 2020 GEI have shown their commitment to transparency and demonstrated leadership in gender-related data reporting," said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg. "Disclosure of company statistics and practices is an important first step in supporting gender equality globally."

Yum China is firmly committed to fostering a professional, inclusive and discrimination-free workplace for all of the Company's 450,000 employees. By the end of the 2019 fiscal year, Yum China employed over 279,000 women, representing 61.5% of the Company's total workforce. 54% of Senior Management level positions were held by women, and the Company continues to make great strides in nurturing talented female leaders across all management levels. In 2019, Yum China endorsed the UN's Women Empowerment Principles (WEPs) and this latest GEI inclusion comes soon after Yum China was named a Top Employer China by the Top Employers Institute for the second year in a row. These recent developments reinforce the Company's dedication to providing exceptional working environments through progressive 'People First' HR practices.

About Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

The Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) is the world's only comprehensive investment-quality data source on gender equality. The index considers internal company statistics, employee policies, external community support and engagement, and gender-conscious product offerings. The Bloomberg GEI was created to bring transparency to the opaque arena of social data. The Bloomberg gender reporting framework is voluntary and has no associated costs. The GEI is a reference index. All public companies can submit data to Bloomberg. Those with a security listed on a U.S. exchange and a market capitalization of USD1 billion or greater are eligible for index inclusion. For more information on the GEI, please visit: https://www.bloomberg.com/professional/solution/gender-equality-index/

About Yum China Holdings, Inc.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. is a licensee of Yum! Brands in mainland China. It has exclusive rights in mainland China to KFC, China's leading quick-service restaurant brand, Pizza Hut, the leading casual dining restaurant brand in China, and Taco Bell, a California-based restaurant chain serving innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China also owns the Little Sheep, East Dawning and COFFii & JOY concepts outright. The Company had more than 8,900 restaurants in over 1,300 cities at the end of September 2019. Yum China ranked # 362 on the Fortune 500 list in 2019. In 2020 Yum China was named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the second consecutive year and was certified as a Top Employer 2020 in China by the Top Employers Institute for the second consecutive year. For more information, please visit http://ir.yumchina.com.

