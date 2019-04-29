Yum China Reports First Quarter 2019 Results
Total revenues grew 4% or 10% in constant currency;
Total system sales grew 9% and same-store sales grew 4% in constant currency
Apr 29, 2019, 16:30 ET
SHANGHAI, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "Yum China") (NYSE: YUMC) today reported unaudited results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019. Reported GAAP results include Special Items, which are excluded from adjusted measures. Special Items are not allocated to any segment and therefore only impact reported GAAP results of Yum China. See "Reconciliation of Reported GAAP Results to Adjusted Measures" within this release.
First Quarter Highlights
- Total revenues increased 4% year over year to $2.3 billion from $2.2 billion (10% year over year increase excluding foreign currency translation ("F/X")).
- Total system sales grew 9% year over year, with growth of 11% at KFC and 3% at Pizza Hut, excluding F/X.
- Same-store sales grew 4% year over year, with growth of 5% at KFC and 1% at Pizza Hut, excluding F/X.
- Restaurant margin was 18.5%, as compared with 17.9% in the prior year period.
- Operating Profit decreased 23% year over year to $303 million from $395 million (18% year over year decrease excluding F/X), primarily due to lapping the gain of $98 million from the re-measurement of our previously held equity interest at Wuxi KFC in the first quarter 2018. Excluding the gain in 2018, Adjusted Operating Profit increased 2% year over year (9% year over year increase excluding F/X).
- Net Income decreased 23% to $222 million from $288 million in the prior year period, primarily due to the Wuxi re-measurement gain in the first quarter 2018.
- Due to the release of final regulations regarding the transition tax under the US Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, the Company recognized a tax charge of $8 million in the first quarter 2019. Excluding the Wuxi re-measurement gain and transition tax charge, Adjusted Net Income increased 7% to $230 million.
- Effective tax rate was 28.9%. Excluding the transition tax charge, the effective tax rate was 26.5%.
- Diluted EPS decreased 21% to $0.57 from $0.72 in the prior year period. Adjusted Diluted EPS increased 11% to $0.59 from $0.53 in the prior year period (8% year over year increase excluding the $0.02 per share mark to market gain of our equity investment in Meituan Dianping).
- Opened 237 new restaurants during the quarter, bringing total store count to 8,653 across more than 1,300 cities.
Key Financial Results
|
First Quarter 2019
|
% Change
|
System Sales
|
Same-Store Sales
|
Net New Units
|
Operating Profit
|
Yum China
|
+9
|
+4
|
+7
|
(23)
|
KFC
|
+11
|
+5
|
+8
|
(3)
|
Pizza Hut
|
+3
|
+1
|
+2
|
+48
|
First Quarter
|
(in US$ million, except
|
% Change
|
per share data and percentages)
|
2019
|
2018
|
Reported
|
Ex F/X
|
Operating Profit
|
$
|
303
|
$
|
395
|
(23)
|
(18)
|
Adjusted Operating Profit[1]
|
$
|
303
|
$
|
297
|
+2
|
+9
|
Net Income
|
$
|
222
|
$
|
288
|
(23)
|
(17)
|
Adjusted Net Income[1]
|
$
|
230
|
$
|
214
|
+7
|
+15
|
Basic Earnings Per Common Share
|
$
|
0.59
|
$
|
0.75
|
(21)
|
(16)
|
Adjusted Basic Earnings Per
|
Common Share[1]
|
$
|
0.61
|
$
|
0.55
|
+11
|
+18
|
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
|
$
|
0.57
|
$
|
0.72
|
(21)
|
(15)
|
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per
|
Common Share[1]
|
$
|
0.59
|
$
|
0.53
|
+11
|
+19
|
[1] See "Reconciliation of Reported GAAP Results to Adjusted Measures" included in the accompanying tables of this release for further details.
|
Note: All comparisons are versus the same period a year ago.
|
NM refers to changes over 100%, from negative to positive amounts or from zero to an amount.
|
Percentages may not recompute due to rounding.
|
System sales and same-store sales percentages exclude the impact of F/X.
CEO and CFO Comments
"We are pleased to report a very strong start to 2019 as we delivered a 9% increase in system sales in constant currency in the first quarter, our tenth consecutive quarter of system sales growth since the spin-off," said Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China. "This resilient growth was driven by another robust quarter at KFC, which successfully lapped three strong first quarters between 2016 and 2018, and a very encouraging quarter at Pizza Hut. Pizza Hut delivered positive same-store sales growth and a significant improvement in profitability in the first quarter, while continuing to make strategic investments in value offerings and multiple other initiatives to drive the ongoing revitalization of the brand."
"During the first quarter, we opened 237 stores, led by an acceleration of KFC openings, as we continued to identify attractive opportunities to expand our presence in underserved markets. We also continued to invest in enhancing our digital and delivery capabilities, which are vital drivers of same-store sales growth across our portfolio of brands," added Ms. Wat.
"We achieved a 9% increase in adjusted operating profit during the first quarter, excluding special items and F/X, as sales leverage at KFC and a notable improvement in Pizza Hut's margin offset cost inflation and increased promotions," said Jacky Lo, CFO of Yum China. "This enabled us to continue to generate significant cash flow and fund shareholder returns. During the quarter, we returned $111 million to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and cash dividends. Looking ahead, based on our current pipeline, we are confident that our 2019 gross new openings will exceed the top end of our original target of 600 to 650 stores. While we expect poultry inflation to weigh on margins for the rest of the year, and Pizza Hut's revitalization program is still ongoing, the long-term outlook for growth remains positive and we remain committed to generating significant value for our shareholders."
Dividend and Share Repurchase
- The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share on Yum China's common stock, payable as of the close of business on June 17, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 28, 2019.
- During the first quarter, we repurchased approximately 1.7 million shares of Yum China common stock for $64.7 million at an average price of $37.90 per share.
Digital and Delivery
- As of March 31, 2019, the KFC loyalty program had over 175 million members and the Pizza Hut loyalty program had over 55 million members, an increase of 50 million and 15 million, respectively, year over year.
- Digital payments accounted for 87% of Company sales in the quarter, an increase of 13 percentage points year over year.
- Delivery contributed to 19% of Company sales in the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 3 percentage points year over year. Delivery services are now available in 1,160 cities, up from 972 cities in the prior year period.
New-Unit Development and Asset Upgrade
- The Company opened 237 new restaurants and remodeled 96 restaurants in the first quarter of 2019.
|
New Units
|
Restaurant Count
|
First Quarter
|
As of March 31
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
Yum China
|
237
|
8,653
|
8,112
|
KFC
|
191
|
6,078
|
5,602
|
Pizza Hut
|
34
|
2,249
|
2,214
|
Others2
|
12
|
326
|
296
|
[2] Others include Little Sheep, East Dawning, Taco Bell and COFFii & JOY.
Restaurant Margin
- In the first quarter of 2019, Yum China restaurant margin was 18.5%, as compared with 17.9% in the prior year period, primarily attributable to sales leverage, improved utility efficiency and labor productivity, partially offset by commodity and wage inflations and increased promotional activities during the period.
|
First Quarter
|
2019
|
2018
|
% pts change
|
Yum China
|
18.5
|
%
|
17.9
|
%
|
+0.6
|
KFC
|
20.0
|
%
|
20.9
|
%
|
(0.9)
|
Pizza Hut
|
14.3
|
%
|
10.5
|
%
|
+3.8
Recently Adopted Accounting Pronouncement
- Effective January 1, 2019, we adopted a new accounting standard for leases using a modified retrospective method, under which prior period results were not retrospectively adjusted.
- Upon adoption, we recognized right-of-use assets and lease liabilities of approximately $2.0 billion and $2.2 billion respectively. In addition, an impairment of $60 million (net of related impact on deferred taxes and noncontrolling interests) on right-of-use assets arising from existing operating leases as of January 1, 2019 was recorded as an adjustment to retained earnings, as the additional impairment charge would have been recorded before adoption had the operating lease right-of-use assets been recognized at the time of impairment. We performed an additional impairment evaluation of long-lived assets of restaurants as a result of adopting the new accounting standard and recorded an incremental impairment charge of $12 million in the first quarter of 2019.
Conference Call
Yum China's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Monday, April 29, 2019 (8:00a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Tuesday, April 30, 2019). A copy of the presentation will be available on the Yum China Holdings, Inc. website, http://ir.yumchina.com.
|
US:
|
+1 845 675 0437
|
Hong Kong:
|
+852 3018 6771
|
Mainland China:
|
400 620 8038 or 800 819 0121
|
UK:
|
+44 20 36214779
|
International:
|
+65 6713 5090
|
Passcode:
|
Yum China
A replay of the conference call will be available two hours after the call ends until 10:00a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 (10:00p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Tuesday, May 7, 2019) and may be accessed by phone at the following numbers:
|
US:
|
+1 855 452 5696
|
International:
|
+61 2 9003 4211
|
Passcode:
|
1893189
Additionally, a live webcast and an archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.yumchina.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as "expect," "expectation," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "could," "intend," "belief," "plan," "estimate," "target," "predict," "project," "likely," "will," "continue," "should," "forecast," "outlook" or similar terminology. These statements are based on current estimates and assumptions made by us in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances, but there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the future business plans, earnings, performance and returns of Yum China, statements regarding the revitalization of Pizza Hut, anticipated effects of population and macroeconomic trends, the capital structure and effective tax rate of Yum China, the anticipated effects of our digital and delivery capabilities on growth and beliefs regarding the long-term drivers of Yum China's business. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. We cannot assure you that any of our expectations, estimates or assumptions will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release, and we disclaim any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. Numerous factors could cause our actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: whether we are able to achieve development goals at the times and in the amounts currently anticipated, if at all, the success of our marketing campaigns and product innovation, our ability to maintain food safety and quality control systems, our ability to control costs and expenses, including tax costs, as well as changes in political, economic and regulatory conditions in China. In addition, other risks and uncertainties not presently known to us or that we currently believe to be immaterial could affect the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty. You should consult our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including the information set forth under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K) for additional detail about factors that could affect our financial and other results.
About Yum China Holdings, Inc.
Yum China Holdings, Inc. is a licensee of Yum! Brands in mainland China. It has exclusive rights in mainland China to KFC, China's leading quick-service restaurant brand, Pizza Hut, the leading casual dining restaurant brand in China, and Taco Bell, a California-based restaurant chain serving innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China also owns the Little Sheep, East Dawning and COFFii & JOY concepts outright. The Company had more than 8,600 restaurants in over 1,300 cities at the end of March 2019. In 2019, Yum China was named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and was certified as a Top Employer 2019 in China by the Top Employers Institute. For more information, please visit http://ir.yumchina.com.
|
Investor Relations Contact:
|
Tel: +86 21 2407 7556
|
Media Contact:
|
Tel: +86 21 2407 7510
|
Yum China Holdings, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
|
(in US$ million, except per share data)
|
(unaudited)
|
Quarter Ended
|
% Change
|
3/31/2019
|
3/31/2018
|
B/(W)
|
Revenues
|
Company sales
|
$
|
2,089
|
$
|
2,016
|
4
|
Franchise fees and income
|
39
|
40
|
(1)
|
Revenues from transactions with
franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates
|
170
|
161
|
5
|
Other revenues
|
6
|
4
|
55
|
Total revenues
|
2,304
|
2,221
|
4
|
Costs and Expenses, Net
|
Company restaurants
|
Food and paper
|
638
|
594
|
(7)
|
Payroll and employee benefits
|
466
|
442
|
(5)
|
Occupancy and other operating expenses
|
599
|
619
|
3
|
Company restaurant expenses
|
1,703
|
1,655
|
(3)
|
General and administrative expenses
|
114
|
114
|
1
|
Franchise expenses
|
20
|
20
|
—
|
Expenses for transactions with
franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates
|
167
|
160
|
(5)
|
Other operating costs and expenses
|
5
|
4
|
(16)
|
Closures and impairment expenses (income), net
|
11
|
(1)
|
NM
|
Other income, net
|
(19)
|
(126)
|
(85)
|
Total costs and expenses, net
|
2,001
|
1,826
|
(10)
|
Operating Profit
|
303
|
395
|
(23)
|
Interest income, net
|
9
|
8
|
17
|
Investment gain
|
10
|
—
|
NM
|
Income Before Income Taxes
|
322
|
403
|
(20)
|
Income tax provision
|
(93)
|
(107)
|
13
|
Net income – including noncontrolling interests
|
229
|
296
|
(23)
|
Net income – noncontrolling interests
|
7
|
8
|
13
|
Net Income – Yum China Holdings, Inc.
|
$
|
222
|
$
|
288
|
(23)
|
Effective tax rate
|
28.9
|
%
|
26.6
|
%
|
(2.3)
|
ppts.
|
Basic Earnings Per Common Share
|
$
|
0.59
|
$
|
0.75
|
Weighted average shares outstanding
(in millions)
|
379
|
386
|
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
|
$
|
0.57
|
$
|
0.72
|
Weighted average shares outstanding
(in millions)
|
388
|
401
|
Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share
|
$
|
0.12
|
$
|
0.10
|
Company sales
|
100.0
|
%
|
100.0
|
%
|
Food and paper
|
30.5
|
29.4
|
(1.1)
|
ppts.
|
Payroll and employee benefits
|
22.3
|
21.9
|
(0.4)
|
ppts.
|
Occupancy and other operating expenses
|
28.7
|
30.8
|
2.1
|
ppts.
|
Restaurant margin
|
18.5
|
%
|
17.9
|
%
|
0.6
|
ppts.
|
Operating margin
|
14.5
|
%
|
19.6
|
%
|
(5.1)
|
ppts.
|
Percentages may not recompute due to rounding.
|
Yum China Holdings, Inc.
|
KFC Operating Results
|
(in US$ million)
|
(unaudited)
|
Quarter Ended
|
% Change
|
3/31/2019
|
3/31/2018
|
B/(W)
|
Revenues
|
Company sales
|
$
|
1,539
|
$
|
1,444
|
7
|
Franchise fees and income
|
36
|
37
|
(3)
|
Revenues from transactions with
franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates
|
17
|
17
|
—
|
Total revenues
|
1,592
|
1,498
|
6
|
Costs and Expenses, Net
|
Company restaurants
|
Food and paper
|
476
|
424
|
(13)
|
Payroll and employee benefits
|
320
|
293
|
(9)
|
Occupancy and other operating expenses
|
434
|
426
|
(2)
|
Company restaurant expenses
|
1,230
|
1,143
|
(8)
|
General and administrative expenses
|
49
|
46
|
(5)
|
Franchise expenses
|
19
|
19
|
1
|
Expenses for transactions with
franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates
|
17
|
17
|
1
|
Closures and impairment expenses, net
|
7
|
—
|
NM
|
Other income, net
|
(18)
|
(23)
|
(24)
|
Total costs and expenses, net
|
1,304
|
1,202
|
(9)
|
Operating Profit
|
$
|
288
|
$
|
296
|
(3)
|
Company sales
|
100.0
|
%
|
100.0
|
%
|
Food and paper
|
30.9
|
29.3
|
(1.6)
|
ppts.
|
Payroll and employee benefits
|
20.8
|
20.3
|
(0.5)
|
ppts.
|
Occupancy and other operating expenses
|
28.3
|
29.5
|
1.2
|
ppts.
|
Restaurant margin
|
20.0
|
%
|
20.9
|
%
|
(0.9)
|
ppts.
|
Operating margin
|
18.7
|
%
|
20.6
|
%
|
(1.9)
|
ppts.
|
Percentages may not recompute due to rounding.
|
Yum China Holdings, Inc.
|
Pizza Hut Operating Results
|
(in US$ million)
|
(unaudited)
|
Quarter Ended
|
% Change
|
3/31/2019
|
3/31/2018
|
B/(W)
|
Revenues
|
Company sales
|
$
|
541
|
$
|
564
|
(4)
|
Franchise fees and income
|
1
|
1
|
45
|
Revenues from transactions with
franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates
|
1
|
—
|
NM
|
Total revenues
|
543
|
565
|
(4)
|
Costs and Expenses, Net
|
Company restaurants
|
Food and paper
|
159
|
167
|
5
|
Payroll and employee benefits
|
143
|
147
|
3
|
Occupancy and other operating expenses
|
162
|
190
|
15
|
Company restaurant expenses
|
464
|
504
|
8
|
General and administrative expenses
|
24
|
28
|
14
|
Franchise expenses
|
1
|
1
|
(50)
|
Expenses for transactions with
franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates
|
1
|
—
|
NM
|
Closures and impairment expenses (income), net
|
3
|
(1)
|
NM
|
Other income, net
|
—
|
(1)
|
(100)
|
Total costs and expenses, net
|
493
|
531
|
7
|
Operating Profit
|
$
|
50
|
$
|
34
|
48
|
Company sales
|
100.0
|
%
|
100.0
|
%
|
Food and paper
|
29.4
|
29.7
|
0.3
|
ppts.
|
Payroll and employee benefits
|
26.4
|
26.1
|
(0.3)
|
ppts.
|
Occupancy and other operating expenses
|
29.9
|
33.7
|
3.8
|
ppts.
|
Restaurant margin
|
14.3
|
%
|
10.5
|
%
|
3.8
|
ppts.
|
Operating margin
|
9.2
|
%
|
6.0
|
%
|
3.2
|
ppts.
|
Percentages may not recompute due to rounding.
|
Yum China Holdings, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(in US$ million)
|
3/31/2019
|
12/31/2018
|
(Unaudited)
|
ASSETS
|
Current Assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
1,247
|
$
|
1,266
|
Short-term investments
|
284
|
122
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
77
|
80
|
Inventories, net
|
280
|
307
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
179
|
177
|
Total Current Assets
|
2,067
|
1,952
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
1,620
|
1,615
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
2,016
|
—
|
Goodwill
|
273
|
266
|
Intangible assets, net
|
111
|
116
|
Deferred income taxes
|
104
|
89
|
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates
|
44
|
81
|
Other assets
|
527
|
491
|
Total Assets
|
6,762
|
4,610
|
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST AND EQUITY
|
Current Liabilities
|
Accounts payable and other current liabilities
|
1,507
|
1,199
|
Income taxes payable
|
80
|
54
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
1,587
|
1,253
|
Non-current operating lease liabilities
|
1,869
|
—
|
Capital lease obligations
|
23
|
25
|
Other liabilities
|
220
|
355
|
Total Liabilities
|
3,699
|
1,633
|
Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest
|
1
|
1
|
Equity
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000 million shares authorized;
394 million shares and 392 million shares issued at March 31, 2019 and December 31,
2018, respectively; 379 million shares and 379 million shares outstanding at March 31,
2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
|
4
|
4
|
Treasury stock
|
(525)
|
(460)
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
2,408
|
2,402
|
Retained earnings
|
1,060
|
944
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
39
|
(17)
|
Total Equity – Yum China Holdings, Inc.
|
2,986
|
2,873
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
76
|
103
|
Total Equity
|
3,062
|
2,976
|
Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Equity
|
$
|
6,762
|
$
|
4,610
|
Yum China Holdings, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(in US$ million)
|
(unaudited)
|
Quarter Ended
|
3/31/2019
|
3/31/2018
|
Cash Flows – Operating Activities
|
Net income – including noncontrolling interests
|
$
|
229
|
$
|
296
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
111
|
118
|
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets
|
83
|
—
|
Closures and impairment expenses (income)
|
11
|
(1)
|
Gain from re-measurement of equity interest upon acquisition
|
—
|
(98)
|
Investment gain
|
(10)
|
—
|
Equity income from investments in unconsolidated affiliates
|
(23)
|
(23)
|
Distributions of income received from unconsolidated affiliates
|
28
|
36
|
Deferred income taxes
|
6
|
23
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
6
|
6
|
Changes in accounts receivable
|
5
|
11
|
Changes in inventories
|
34
|
48
|
Changes in prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
(3)
|
(7)
|
Changes in accounts payable and other current liabilities
|
(39)