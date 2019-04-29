Yum China Reports First Quarter 2019 Results

SHANGHAI, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "Yum China") (NYSE: YUMC) today reported unaudited results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019. Reported GAAP results include Special Items, which are excluded from adjusted measures. Special Items are not allocated to any segment and therefore only impact reported GAAP results of Yum China. See "Reconciliation of Reported GAAP Results to Adjusted Measures" within this release.

First Quarter Highlights

Total revenues increased 4% year over year to $2.3 billion from $2.2 billion (10% year over year increase excluding foreign currency translation ("F/X")).

increased 4% year over year to from (10% year over year increase excluding foreign currency translation ("F/X")). Total system sales grew 9% year over year, with growth of 11% at KFC and 3% at Pizza Hut, excluding F/X.

grew 9% year over year, with growth of 11% at KFC and 3% at Pizza Hut, excluding F/X. Same-store sales grew 4% year over year, with growth of 5% at KFC and 1% at Pizza Hut, excluding F/X.

grew 4% year over year, with growth of 5% at KFC and 1% at Pizza Hut, excluding F/X. Restaurant margin was 18.5%, as compared with 17.9% in the prior year period.

was 18.5%, as compared with 17.9% in the prior year period. Operating Profit decreased 23% year over year to $303 million from $395 million (18% year over year decrease excluding F/X), primarily due to lapping the gain of $98 million from the re-measurement of our previously held equity interest at Wuxi KFC in the first quarter 2018. Excluding the gain in 2018, Adjusted Operating Profit increased 2% year over year (9% year over year increase excluding F/X).

decreased 23% year over year to from (18% year over year decrease excluding F/X), primarily due to lapping the gain of from the re-measurement of our previously held equity interest at Wuxi KFC in the first quarter 2018. Excluding the gain in 2018, Adjusted Operating Profit increased 2% year over year (9% year over year increase excluding F/X). Net Income decreased 23% to $222 million from $288 million in the prior year period, primarily due to the Wuxi re-measurement gain in the first quarter 2018.

decreased 23% to from in the prior year period, primarily due to the Wuxi re-measurement gain in the first quarter 2018. Due to the release of final regulations regarding the transition tax under the US Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, the Company recognized a tax charge of $8 million in the first quarter 2019. Excluding the Wuxi re-measurement gain and transition tax charge, Adjusted Net Income increased 7% to $230 million .

in the first quarter 2019. Excluding the Wuxi re-measurement gain and transition tax charge, increased 7% to . Effective tax rate was 28.9%. Excluding the transition tax charge, the effective tax rate was 26.5%.

Diluted EPS decreased 21% to $0.57 from $0.72 in the prior year period. Adjusted Diluted EPS increased 11% to $0.59 from $0.53 in the prior year period (8% year over year increase excluding the $0.02 per share mark to market gain of our equity investment in Meituan Dianping).

decreased 21% to from in the prior year period. increased 11% to from in the prior year period (8% year over year increase excluding the per share mark to market gain of our equity investment in Meituan Dianping). Opened 237 new restaurants during the quarter, bringing total store count to 8,653 across more than 1,300 cities.

Key Financial Results



First Quarter 2019





% Change





System Sales



Same-Store Sales



Net New Units



Operating Profit



Yum China

+9





+4





+7





(23)



KFC

+11





+5





+8





(3)



Pizza Hut

+3





+1





+2





+48









First Quarter



(in US$ million, except



















% Change



per share data and percentages)

2019





2018



Reported



Ex F/X



Operating Profit $

303



$

395





(23)





(18)



Adjusted Operating Profit[1] $

303



$

297





+2





+9



Net Income $

222



$

288





(23)





(17)



Adjusted Net Income[1] $

230



$

214





+7





+15



Basic Earnings Per Common Share $

0.59



$

0.75





(21)





(16)



Adjusted Basic Earnings Per



































Common Share[1] $

0.61



$

0.55





+11





+18



Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $

0.57



$

0.72





(21)





(15)



Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per



































Common Share[1] $

0.59



$

0.53





+11





+19





[1] See "Reconciliation of Reported GAAP Results to Adjusted Measures" included in the accompanying tables of this release for further details. Note: All comparisons are versus the same period a year ago. NM refers to changes over 100%, from negative to positive amounts or from zero to an amount. Percentages may not recompute due to rounding. System sales and same-store sales percentages exclude the impact of F/X.

CEO and CFO Comments

"We are pleased to report a very strong start to 2019 as we delivered a 9% increase in system sales in constant currency in the first quarter, our tenth consecutive quarter of system sales growth since the spin-off," said Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China. "This resilient growth was driven by another robust quarter at KFC, which successfully lapped three strong first quarters between 2016 and 2018, and a very encouraging quarter at Pizza Hut. Pizza Hut delivered positive same-store sales growth and a significant improvement in profitability in the first quarter, while continuing to make strategic investments in value offerings and multiple other initiatives to drive the ongoing revitalization of the brand."

"During the first quarter, we opened 237 stores, led by an acceleration of KFC openings, as we continued to identify attractive opportunities to expand our presence in underserved markets. We also continued to invest in enhancing our digital and delivery capabilities, which are vital drivers of same-store sales growth across our portfolio of brands," added Ms. Wat.

"We achieved a 9% increase in adjusted operating profit during the first quarter, excluding special items and F/X, as sales leverage at KFC and a notable improvement in Pizza Hut's margin offset cost inflation and increased promotions," said Jacky Lo, CFO of Yum China. "This enabled us to continue to generate significant cash flow and fund shareholder returns. During the quarter, we returned $111 million to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and cash dividends. Looking ahead, based on our current pipeline, we are confident that our 2019 gross new openings will exceed the top end of our original target of 600 to 650 stores. While we expect poultry inflation to weigh on margins for the rest of the year, and Pizza Hut's revitalization program is still ongoing, the long-term outlook for growth remains positive and we remain committed to generating significant value for our shareholders."

Dividend and Share Repurchase

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share on Yum China's common stock, payable as of the close of business on June 17, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 28, 2019 .

per share on common stock, payable as of the close of business on to shareholders of record as of the close of business on . During the first quarter, we repurchased approximately 1.7 million shares of Yum China common stock for $64.7 million at an average price of $37.90 per share.

Digital and Delivery

As of March 31, 2019 , the KFC loyalty program had over 175 million members and the Pizza Hut loyalty program had over 55 million members, an increase of 50 million and 15 million, respectively, year over year.

, the KFC loyalty program had over 175 million members and the Pizza Hut loyalty program had over 55 million members, an increase of 50 million and 15 million, respectively, year over year. Digital payments accounted for 87% of Company sales in the quarter, an increase of 13 percentage points year over year.

Delivery contributed to 19% of Company sales in the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 3 percentage points year over year. Delivery services are now available in 1,160 cities, up from 972 cities in the prior year period.

New-Unit Development and Asset Upgrade

The Company opened 237 new restaurants and remodeled 96 restaurants in the first quarter of 2019.





New Units



Restaurant Count







First Quarter



As of March 31







2019



2019



2018



Yum China

237





8,653





8,112



KFC

191





6,078





5,602



Pizza Hut

34





2,249





2,214



Others2

12





326





296





[2] Others include Little Sheep, East Dawning, Taco Bell and COFFii & JOY.

Restaurant Margin

In the first quarter of 2019, Yum China restaurant margin was 18.5%, as compared with 17.9% in the prior year period, primarily attributable to sales leverage, improved utility efficiency and labor productivity, partially offset by commodity and wage inflations and increased promotional activities during the period.



First Quarter







2019



2018



% pts change



Yum China



18.5 %



17.9 %



+0.6



KFC



20.0 %



20.9 %



(0.9)



Pizza Hut



14.3 %



10.5 %



+3.8





Recently Adopted Accounting Pronouncement

Effective January 1, 2019 , we adopted a new accounting standard for leases using a modified retrospective method, under which prior period results were not retrospectively adjusted.

, we adopted a new accounting standard for leases using a modified retrospective method, under which prior period results were not retrospectively adjusted. Upon adoption, we recognized right-of-use assets and lease liabilities of approximately $2.0 billion and $2.2 billion respectively. In addition, an impairment of $60 million (net of related impact on deferred taxes and noncontrolling interests) on right-of-use assets arising from existing operating leases as of January 1, 2019 was recorded as an adjustment to retained earnings, as the additional impairment charge would have been recorded before adoption had the operating lease right-of-use assets been recognized at the time of impairment. We performed an additional impairment evaluation of long-lived assets of restaurants as a result of adopting the new accounting standard and recorded an incremental impairment charge of $12 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Conference Call

Yum China's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Monday, April 29, 2019 (8:00a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Tuesday, April 30, 2019). A copy of the presentation will be available on the Yum China Holdings, Inc. website, http://ir.yumchina.com .

Additionally, a live webcast and an archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.yumchina.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as "expect," "expectation," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "could," "intend," "belief," "plan," "estimate," "target," "predict," "project," "likely," "will," "continue," "should," "forecast," "outlook" or similar terminology. These statements are based on current estimates and assumptions made by us in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances, but there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the future business plans, earnings, performance and returns of Yum China, statements regarding the revitalization of Pizza Hut, anticipated effects of population and macroeconomic trends, the capital structure and effective tax rate of Yum China, the anticipated effects of our digital and delivery capabilities on growth and beliefs regarding the long-term drivers of Yum China's business. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. We cannot assure you that any of our expectations, estimates or assumptions will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release, and we disclaim any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. Numerous factors could cause our actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: whether we are able to achieve development goals at the times and in the amounts currently anticipated, if at all, the success of our marketing campaigns and product innovation, our ability to maintain food safety and quality control systems, our ability to control costs and expenses, including tax costs, as well as changes in political, economic and regulatory conditions in China. In addition, other risks and uncertainties not presently known to us or that we currently believe to be immaterial could affect the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty. You should consult our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including the information set forth under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K) for additional detail about factors that could affect our financial and other results.

About Yum China Holdings, Inc.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. is a licensee of Yum! Brands in mainland China. It has exclusive rights in mainland China to KFC, China's leading quick-service restaurant brand, Pizza Hut, the leading casual dining restaurant brand in China, and Taco Bell, a California-based restaurant chain serving innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China also owns the Little Sheep, East Dawning and COFFii & JOY concepts outright. The Company had more than 8,600 restaurants in over 1,300 cities at the end of March 2019. In 2019, Yum China was named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and was certified as a Top Employer 2019 in China by the Top Employers Institute. For more information, please visit http://ir.yumchina.com .

Yum China Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in US$ million, except per share data) (unaudited)





Quarter Ended



% Change



3/31/2019



3/31/2018



B/(W) Revenues

























Company sales

$ 2,089



$ 2,016





4



Franchise fees and income



39





40





(1)



Revenues from transactions with franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates



170





161





5



Other revenues



6





4





55



Total revenues



2,304





2,221





4



Costs and Expenses, Net

























Company restaurants

























Food and paper



638





594





(7)



Payroll and employee benefits



466





442





(5)



Occupancy and other operating expenses



599





619





3



Company restaurant expenses



1,703





1,655





(3)



General and administrative expenses



114





114





1



Franchise expenses



20





20





—



Expenses for transactions with franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates



167





160





(5)



Other operating costs and expenses



5





4





(16)



Closures and impairment expenses (income), net



11





(1)



NM



Other income, net



(19)





(126)





(85)



Total costs and expenses, net



2,001





1,826





(10)



Operating Profit



303





395





(23)



Interest income, net



9





8





17



Investment gain



10





—



NM



Income Before Income Taxes



322





403





(20)



Income tax provision



(93)





(107)





13



Net income – including noncontrolling interests



229





296





(23)



Net income – noncontrolling interests



7





8





13



Net Income – Yum China Holdings, Inc.

$ 222



$ 288





(23)



Effective tax rate



28.9 %



26.6 %



(2.3) ppts.





























Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.59



$ 0.75











Weighted average shares outstanding (in millions)



379





386







































Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.57



$ 0.72











Weighted average shares outstanding (in millions)



388





401







































Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share

$ 0.12



$ 0.10







































Company sales



100.0 %



100.0 %









Food and paper



30.5





29.4





(1.1) ppts.

Payroll and employee benefits



22.3





21.9





(0.4) ppts.

Occupancy and other operating expenses



28.7





30.8





2.1 ppts.

Restaurant margin



18.5 %



17.9 %



0.6 ppts.

Operating margin



14.5 %



19.6 %



(5.1) ppts.



Percentages may not recompute due to rounding.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. KFC Operating Results (in US$ million) (unaudited)





Quarter Ended



% Change





3/31/2019



3/31/2018



B/(W)

Revenues



























Company sales

$ 1,539



$ 1,444





7





Franchise fees and income



36





37





(3)





Revenues from transactions with franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates



17





17





—





Total revenues



1,592





1,498





6





Costs and Expenses, Net



























Company restaurants



























Food and paper



476





424





(13)





Payroll and employee benefits



320





293





(9)





Occupancy and other operating expenses



434





426





(2)





Company restaurant expenses



1,230





1,143





(8)





General and administrative expenses



49





46





(5)





Franchise expenses



19





19





1





Expenses for transactions with franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates



17





17





1





Closures and impairment expenses, net



7





—



NM





Other income, net



(18)





(23)





(24)





Total costs and expenses, net



1,304





1,202





(9)





Operating Profit

$ 288



$ 296





(3)





Company sales



100.0 %



100.0 %











Food and paper



30.9





29.3





(1.6) ppts.



Payroll and employee benefits



20.8





20.3





(0.5) ppts.



Occupancy and other operating expenses



28.3





29.5





1.2 ppts.



Restaurant margin



20.0 %



20.9 %



(0.9) ppts.



Operating margin



18.7 %



20.6 %



(1.9) ppts.





Percentages may not recompute due to rounding.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. Pizza Hut Operating Results (in US$ million) (unaudited)





Quarter Ended



% Change





3/31/2019



3/31/2018



B/(W)

Revenues



























Company sales

$ 541



$ 564





(4)





Franchise fees and income



1





1





45





Revenues from transactions with franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates



1





—



NM





Total revenues



543





565





(4)





Costs and Expenses, Net



























Company restaurants



























Food and paper



159





167





5





Payroll and employee benefits



143





147





3





Occupancy and other operating expenses



162





190





15





Company restaurant expenses



464





504





8





General and administrative expenses



24





28





14





Franchise expenses



1





1





(50)





Expenses for transactions with franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates



1





—



NM





Closures and impairment expenses (income), net



3





(1)



NM





Other income, net



—





(1)





(100)





Total costs and expenses, net



493





531





7





Operating Profit

$ 50



$ 34





48





Company sales



100.0 %



100.0 %











Food and paper



29.4





29.7





0.3 ppts.



Payroll and employee benefits



26.4





26.1





(0.3) ppts.



Occupancy and other operating expenses



29.9





33.7





3.8 ppts.



Restaurant margin



14.3 %



10.5 %



3.8 ppts.



Operating margin



9.2 %



6.0 %



3.2 ppts.





Percentages may not recompute due to rounding.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in US$ million)





3/31/2019



12/31/2018





(Unaudited)









ASSETS















Current Assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,247



$ 1,266

Short-term investments



284





122

Accounts receivable, net



77





80

Inventories, net



280





307

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



179





177

Total Current Assets



2,067





1,952

Property, plant and equipment, net



1,620





1,615

Operating lease right-of-use assets



2,016





—

Goodwill



273





266

Intangible assets, net



111





116

Deferred income taxes



104





89

Investments in unconsolidated affiliates



44





81

Other assets



527





491

Total Assets



6,762





4,610

LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST AND EQUITY















Current Liabilities















Accounts payable and other current liabilities



1,507





1,199

Income taxes payable



80





54

Total Current Liabilities



1,587





1,253

Non-current operating lease liabilities



1,869





—

Capital lease obligations



23





25

Other liabilities



220





355

Total Liabilities



3,699





1,633

Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest



1





1

Equity















Common stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000 million shares authorized; 394 million shares and 392 million shares issued at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively; 379 million shares and 379 million shares outstanding at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively



4





4

Treasury stock



(525)





(460)

Additional paid-in capital



2,408





2,402

Retained earnings



1,060





944

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



39





(17)

Total Equity – Yum China Holdings, Inc.



2,986





2,873

Noncontrolling interests



76





103

Total Equity



3,062





2,976

Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Equity

$ 6,762



$ 4,610



















