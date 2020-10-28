Yum China Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

SHANGHAI, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "Yum China") (NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987) today reported unaudited results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak and Mitigation Efforts

Third quarter operations improved, although still impacted by reduced traffic at transportation and tourist locations, the delayed and shortened school holiday and the other lingering effects of the COVID-19 outbreak. Dine-in volume has been recovering, while delivery and takeaway remained popular options. The Company's primary focus continues to be safety, efficiency and driving traffic. We launched attractive digital and membership campaigns with strong value propositions to drive sales recovery.

Through proactive cost structure realignment and productivity improvements, the Company achieved restaurant margin and operating profit expansions compared to the prior year period. Labor productivity improved year over year, partially due to part-time worker shortages. We intend to increase staffing levels in the coming months to balance service and efficiency.

Third Quarter Highlights

Completed our secondary listing on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and global offering on September 10, 2020 , with net proceeds of $2.2 billion .

, with net proceeds of . Completed the acquisition of an additional 25% equity interest in an unconsolidated affiliate that operates KFC stores in and around Suzhou, China ("Suzhou KFC"), for cash consideration of $149 million , bringing Yum China's equity interest in Suzhou KFC to 72%. In connection with the acquisition, a non-cash gain of $239 million was recorded from the re-measurement of our previously held equity interest in Suzhou KFC at fair value.

, bringing equity interest in Suzhou KFC to 72%. In connection with the acquisition, a non-cash gain of was recorded from the re-measurement of our previously held equity interest in Suzhou KFC at fair value. Results include the consolidation of Huang Ji Huang since April 2020 , and Suzhou KFC since August 2020 .

since , and Suzhou KFC since . Total revenues increased 1% year over year to $2.35 billion from $2.32 billion (flat excluding foreign currency translation ("F/X")).

increased 1% year over year to from (flat excluding foreign currency translation ("F/X")). Total system sales increased 1% year over year, with declines of 1% at KFC and 6% at Pizza Hut, excluding F/X.

increased 1% year over year, with declines of 1% at KFC and 6% at Pizza Hut, excluding F/X. Same-store sales declined 6% year over year, with a 6% decline at KFC and 7% decline at Pizza Hut, excluding F/X.

declined 6% year over year, with a 6% decline at KFC and 7% decline at Pizza Hut, excluding F/X. Opened 312 new stores during the quarter; total store count reached 10,150 as of September 30, 2020 .

. Restaurant margin was 18.6%, compared with 17.7% in the prior year period.

was 18.6%, compared with 17.7% in the prior year period. Operating Profit increased 86% year over year to $556 million from $300 million (83% increase excluding F/X), primarily due to the re-measurement gain of Suzhou KFC acquisition.

increased 86% year over year to from (83% increase excluding F/X), primarily due to the re-measurement gain of Suzhou KFC acquisition. Adjusted Operating Profit increased 7% year over year to $320 million from $300 million (5% increase excluding F/X).

increased 7% year over year to from (5% increase excluding F/X). Effective tax rate was 25.6%.

Net Income increased 96% to $439 million from $223 million in the prior year period, primarily due to the increase in Operating Profit and gains from our equity investment in Meituan Dianping ("Meituan").

increased 96% to from in the prior year period, primarily due to the increase in Operating Profit and gains from our equity investment in Meituan Dianping ("Meituan"). Adjusted Net Income increased 17% to $263 million from $223 million in the prior year period (10% increase excluding the $29 million and $12 million net gains in the third quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively, from our equity investment in Meituan; 8% increase if further excluding F/X).

increased 17% to from in the prior year period (10% increase excluding the and net gains in the third quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively, from our equity investment in Meituan; 8% increase if further excluding F/X). Diluted EPS increased 90% to $1.10 from $0.58 in the prior year period.

increased 90% to from in the prior year period. Adjusted Diluted EPS increased 14% to $0.66 from $0.58 in the prior year period (5% increase excluding the gains from our equity investment in Meituan in 2020 and 2019; 4% increase if further excluding F/X).

Key Financial Results







































Third Quarter 2020



Year to Date Ended 9/30/2020



% Change



% Change



System

Sales

Same-

Store Sales

Net New

Units

Operating

Profit



System

Sales

Same-

Store Sales

Net New

Units

Operating

Profit

Yum China +1

(6)

+14

+86



(8)

(11)

+14

(3)

KFC (1)

(6)

+10

(3)



(7)

(9)

+10

(24)

Pizza Hut (6)

(7)

+1

+62



(19)

(16)

+1

(58)



















































Third Quarter





Year to Date Ended 9/30

(in US$ million, except











% Change















% Change

per share data and percentages)

2020



2019

Reported

Ex F/X





2020



2019

Reported

Ex F/X

Operating Profit $ 556

$ 300

+86

+83



$ 781

$ 807

(3)

(2)

Adjusted Operating Profit(1) $ 320

$ 300

+7

+5



$ 550

$ 807

(32)

(31)

Net Income $ 439

$ 223

+96

+93



$ 633

$ 623

+2

+3

Adjusted Net Income(1) $ 263

$ 223

+17

+15



$ 462

$ 631

(27)

(25)

Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.13

$ 0.59

+92

+90



$ 1.67

$ 1.65

+1

+3

Adjusted Basic Earnings Per









































Common Share(1) $ 0.68

$ 0.59

+15

+14



$ 1.21

$ 1.67

(28)

(26)

Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.10

$ 0.58

+90

+86



$ 1.62

$ 1.60

+1

+3

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per









































Common Share(1) $ 0.66

$ 0.58

+14

+12



$ 1.18

$ 1.62

(27)

(26)













































(1) See "Reconciliation of Reported GAAP Results to non-GAAP Adjusted Measures" included in the accompanying tables of this release for further details. Note: All comparisons are versus the same period a year ago. NM refers to changes over 100%, from negative to positive amounts or from zero to an amount. Percentages may not recompute due to rounding. System sales and same-store sales percentages exclude the impact of F/X. Effective January 1, 2018, temporary store closures are normalized in the same-store sales calculation by

excluding the period during which stores are temporarily closed.

CEO and CFO Comments

Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China, commented, "Our strong third quarter performance again demonstrated our resilience and world-class execution capabilities. Thanks to the hard work and commitment of our employees and business partners, and the trust of our customers, system sales returned to year-over-year growth, while same-store sales recovered to 94% of the prior year period. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, we continued to generate meaningful profit. Our profitability allowed us to preserve jobs during this difficult period. We accelerated our store expansion and exceeded 10,000 stores, a significant milestone. With new and more flexible store models supported by our strong financial position, we are well-positioned to capture market opportunities in China."

"We are also excited by our secondary listing on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in September. This listing enables us to broaden our investor base and provide an additional access point for our stakeholders to invest in our company, in a market that is closer to where we operate, and where our customers and communities thrive," continued Ms. Wat. "Looking ahead, we are confident in our ability to capture long-term growth opportunities due to our resilient business model, culture of innovation, digital and delivery capabilities and financial strength."

Andy Yeung, CFO of Yum China, added, "Third quarter operations overall improved sequentially. As we entered the quarter, sales were pressured by reduced travel, a shortened school holiday and some regional outbreaks, but our compelling value proposition and effective digital initiatives drove a sales recovery. We expanded restaurant margin by realigning our cost structure and improving productivity. Labor productivity improvement was partially due to the shortage in part-time workers. We intend to increase staffing levels in coming months to balance service and efficiency."

Andy continued, "Looking ahead, we now expect to open more than 900 gross new stores in 2020. We remain cautiously optimistic and continue to expect the recovery to be non-linear and uneven. Although the COVID-19 outbreak in China has improved over the past months, we are not out of the woods yet. The lingering effect remains unpredictable. However, given our strong liquidity position, we will resume our quarterly cash dividend in the fourth quarter. We remain committed to driving sustainable growth and creating long-term value to our shareholders."

Dividends

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share on Yum China's common stock, payable as of the close of business on December 16, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 25, 2020 .

Digital and Delivery

The KFC and Pizza Hut loyalty programs and member sales contributed to year-over-year growth.

Delivery contributed to approximately 28% of KFC and Pizza Hut's Company sales in the third quarter of 2020.

Digital orders, including delivery, mobile orders and kiosk orders, accounted for approximately 78% of KFC and Pizza Hut's Company sales in the third quarter of 2020.

KFC and Pizza Hut Total

Third Quarter 2020



Third Quarter 2019

Member count (as of quarter-end)

285 million+



230 million+

Member sales as % of system sales

~60%



~53%

Delivery as % of Company sales

~28%



~20%

Digital orders as % of Company sales

~78%



~56%



New-Unit Development and Asset Upgrade

The Company opened 312 new stores in the third quarter 2020, mainly driven by development of the KFC brand.

The Company remodeled 301 stores in the third quarter 2020.





New Units



Restaurant Count





Third Quarter

Year to Date



As of 9/30





2020

Ended 9/30/2020



2020

2019

Yum China

312

660



10,150

8,917

KFC

227

534



6,925

6,324

Pizza Hut

37

56



2,277

2,255

Others(2)

48

70



948

338























(2) Others include Taco Bell, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, East Dawning, COFFii & JOY and Lavazza.

Restaurant margin was 18.6% in the third quarter of 2020, compared with 17.7% in the prior year period, primarily attributable to improved productivity and other store cost savings, partially offset by pressure from the same-store sales decline, value promotions and wage inflation.



Third Quarter



Year to Date Ended 9/30





2020

2019

ppts change



2020

2019

ppts change

Yum China

18.6%

17.7%

+0.9



14.7%

17.0%

(2.3)

KFC

19.4%

20.1%

(0.7)



16.2%

18.8%

(2.6)

Pizza Hut

16.7%

11.4%

+5.3



10.6%

12.4%

(1.8)



2020 Outlook

The Company is updating the following fiscal year 2020 targets:

To open more than 900 new stores (gross), an increase compared to the previous target of 800 to 850, primarily due to the acceleration of KFC store expansion, and the inclusion of Huang Ji Huang new builds

new builds To make capital expenditures between $500 million and $550 million

The Company believes that the COVID-19 outbreak will continue to have a material adverse impact on its operational and financial results in 2020. Future operations, as well as the Company's cash flows and financial position, may be materially and adversely influenced by further developments related to this global outbreak, including potential additional announcements and actions from governments and local authorities, disruption in our supply chain, our inability to provide safety measures to protect our employees, or other reasons. Nevertheless, the Company believes that it is well-positioned to capture future growth opportunities through its resilient business model, strong capabilities and dedicated team.

Note on Non-GAAP Adjusted Measures

Reported GAAP results include Special Items, which are excluded from non-GAAP adjusted measures. Special Items are not allocated to any segment and therefore only impact reported GAAP results of Yum China. See "Reconciliation of Reported GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Adjusted Measures" within this release.

For important news and information regarding Yum China, including our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, visit Yum China's Investor Relations website at http://ir.yumchina.com . Yum China uses this website as a primary channel for disclosing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including under "2020 Outlook." We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as "expect," "expectation," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "could," "intend," "belief," "plan," "estimate," "target," "predict," "project," "likely," "will," "continue," "should," "forecast," "outlook" or similar terminology. These statements are based on current estimates and assumptions made by us in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances, but there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the future strategies, business plans, investment, dividend and share repurchase plans, earnings, performance and returns of Yum China, anticipated effects of population and macroeconomic trends, and the expected impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, the anticipated effects of our innovation, digital and delivery capabilities on growth and beliefs regarding the long-term drivers of Yum China's business. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. We cannot assure you that any of our expectations, estimates or assumptions will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release, and we disclaim any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. Numerous factors could cause our actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: whether we are able to achieve development goals at the times and in the amounts currently anticipated, if at all, the success of our marketing campaigns and product innovation, our ability to maintain food safety and quality control systems, changes in public health conditions, including the COVID-19 outbreak, our ability to control costs and expenses, including tax costs, as well as changes in political, economic and regulatory conditions in China. In addition, other risks and uncertainties not presently known to us or that we currently believe to be immaterial could affect the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty. You should consult our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including the information set forth under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports we file with SEC) for additional detail about factors that could affect our financial and other results.

About Yum China Holdings, Inc.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. is a licensee of Yum! Brands in mainland China. It has exclusive rights in mainland China to KFC, China's leading quick-service restaurant brand, Pizza Hut, the leading casual dining restaurant brand in China, and Taco Bell, a California-based restaurant chain serving innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China also owns the Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, East Dawning and COFFii & JOY concepts outright. Yum China also partners with Lavazza to explore and develop the Lavazza coffee shop concept in China. The Company had 10,150 restaurants in over 1,400 cities at the end of September 2020. Yum China ranked # 361 on the Fortune 500 list for 2020. In 2020, Yum China was named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and was certified as a Top Employer 2020 in China by the Top Employers Institute, both for the second consecutive year. For more information, please visit http://ir.yumchina.com .

Yum China Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in US$ million, except per share data) (unaudited)





Quarter Ended

% Change

Year to Date Ended

% Change



9/30/2020

9/30/2019

B/(W)

9/30/2020

9/30/2019

B/(W) Revenues



























Company sales

$ 2,118

$ 2,097

1



$ 5,358

$ 6,112

(12)

Franchise fees and income

40

38

4



112

113

(1)

Revenues from transactions with

franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates

170

172

(1)



488

496

(2)

Other revenues

20

12

64



46

26

76

Total revenues

2,348

2,319

1



6,004

6,747

(11)

Costs and Expenses, Net



























Company restaurants



























Food and paper

660

651

(1)



1,711

1,896

10

Payroll and employee benefits

458

455

(1)



1,236

1,371

10

Occupancy and other operating expenses

606

619

2



1,621

1,804

10

Company restaurant expenses

1,724

1,725

—



4,568

5,071

10

General and administrative expenses

127

117

(8)



339

340

1

Franchise expenses

17

19

8



50

55

8

Expenses for transactions with

franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates

164

167

2



480

488

2

Other operating costs and expenses

15

9

(57)



38

20

(88)

Closures and impairment expenses, net

1

(1)

NM



30

14

NM

Other income, net

(256)

(17)

NM



(282)

(48)

NM

Total costs and expenses, net

1,792

2,019

11



5,223

5,940

12

Operating Profit

556

300

86



781

807

(3)

Interest income, net

11

10

(1)



28

29

(5)

Investment gain

38

12

NM



75

39

93

Income Before Income Taxes

605

322

88



884

875

1

Income tax provision

(155)

(87)

(79)



(232)

(226)

(3)

Net income – including noncontrolling

interests

450

235

91



652

649

—

Net income – noncontrolling interests

11

12

7



19

26

27

Net Income – Yum China Holdings, Inc.

$ 439

$ 223

96



$ 633

$ 623

2

Effective tax rate

25.6%

26.9%

1.3 ppts.

26.3%

25.8%

(0.5) ppts.





























Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$ 1.13

$ 0.59







$ 1.67

$ 1.65





Weighted average shares outstanding

(in millions)

387

377







380

378



































Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$ 1.10

$ 0.58







$ 1.62

$ 1.60





Weighted average shares outstanding

(in millions)

400

388







391

389



































Cash Dividends Declared Per Common

Share

$ —

$ 0.12







$ 0.12

$ 0.36



































Company sales

100.0%

100.0%







100.0%

100.0%





Food and paper

31.2

31.0

(0.2) ppts.

31.9

31.0

(0.9) ppts. Payroll and employee benefits

21.6

21.7

0.1 ppts.

23.1

22.4

(0.7) ppts. Occupancy and other operating expenses

28.6

29.6

1.0 ppts.

30.3

29.6

(0.7) ppts. Restaurant margin

18.6%

17.7%

0.9 ppts.

14.7%

17.0%

(2.3) ppts. Operating margin

26.2%

14.3%

11.9 ppts.

14.6%

13.2%

1.4 ppts.





























Percentages may not recompute due to rounding.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. KFC Operating Results (in US$ million) (unaudited)

































Quarter Ended

% Change

Year to Date Ended

% Change



9/30/2020

9/30/2019

B/(W)

9/30/2020

9/30/2019

B/(W) Revenues



























Company sales

$ 1,597

$ 1,546

3



$ 4,077

$ 4,495

(9)

Franchise fees and income

32

35

(9)



97

104

(7)

Revenues from transactions with

franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates

16

16

(4)



47

48

(2)

Other revenues

1

1

(27)



1

1

(17)

Total revenues

1,646

1,598

3



4,222

4,648

(9)

Costs and Expenses, Net



























Company restaurants



























Food and paper

504

477

(6)



1,315

1,403

6

Payroll and employee benefits

330

311

(6)



888

942

6

Occupancy and other operating expenses

453

447

(1)



1,215

1,305

7

Company restaurant expenses

1,287

1,235

(4)



3,418

3,650

6

General and administrative expenses

50

50

1



138

148

7

Franchise expenses

16

18

9



48

53

10

Expenses for transactions with

franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates

16

16

4



47

48

2

Closures and impairment expenses, net

1

—

NM



12

7

(79)

Other income, net

(10)

(16)

(37)



(39)

(46)

(14)

Total costs and expenses, net

1,360

1,303

(4)



3,624

3,860

6

Operating Profit

$ 286

$ 295

(3)



$ 598

$ 788

(24)

Company sales

100.0%

100.0%







100.0%

100.0%





Food and paper

31.6

30.9

(0.7) ppts.

32.3

31.2

(1.1) ppts. Payroll and employee benefits

20.7

20.1

(0.6) ppts.

21.8

21.0

(0.8) ppts. Occupancy and other operating expenses

28.3

28.9

0.6 ppts.

29.7

29.0

(0.7) ppts. Restaurant margin

19.4%

20.1%

(0.7) ppts.

16.2%

18.8%

(2.6) ppts. Operating margin

17.9%

19.1%

(1.2) ppts.

14.7%

17.5%

(2.8) ppts.





























Percentages may not recompute due to rounding.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. Pizza Hut Operating Results (in US$ million) (unaudited)

































Quarter Ended

% Change

Year to Date Ended

% Change



9/30/2020

9/30/2019

B/(W)

9/30/2020

9/30/2019

B/(W) Revenues



























Company sales

$ 508

$ 540

(6)



$ 1,252

$ 1,588

(21)

Franchise fees and income

2

1

18



4

3

16

Revenues from transactions with

franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates

1

1

(4)



3

3

3

Other revenues

—

—

(56)



—

1

(37)

Total revenues

511

542

(6)



1,259

1,595

(21)

Costs and Expenses, Net



























Company restaurants



























Food and paper

152

170

11



388

484

20

Payroll and employee benefits

124

140

11



339

420

19

Occupancy and other operating expenses

148

168

12



393

487

19

Company restaurant expenses

424

478

11



1,120

1,391

20

General and administrative expenses

24

25

5



71

76

7

Franchise expenses

1

1

(16)



2

2

(7)

Expenses for transactions with

franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates

1

1

(3)



3

3

(13)

Other operating costs and expenses

—

—

65



—

1

40

Closures and impairment expenses, net

—

(1)

NM



15

5

NM

Total costs and expenses, net

450

504

11



1,211

1,478

18

Operating Profit

$ 61

$ 38

62



$ 48

$ 117

(58)

Company sales

100.0%

100.0%







100.0%

100.0%





Food and paper

29.8

31.5

1.7 ppts.

31.0

30.5

(0.5) ppts. Payroll and employee benefits

24.6

26.0

1.4 ppts.

27.1

26.5

(0.6) ppts. Occupancy and other operating expenses

28.9

31.1

2.2 ppts.

31.3

30.6

(0.7) ppts. Restaurant margin

16.7%

11.4%

5.3 ppts.

10.6%

12.4%

(1.8) ppts. Operating margin

12.0%

7.0%

5.0 ppts.

3.9%

7.4%

(3.5) ppts.





























Percentages may not recompute due to rounding.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in US$ million)













9/30/2020

12/31/2019



(Unaudited)



ASSETS







Current Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,782

$ 1,046 Short-term investments

2,424

611 Accounts receivable, net

86

88 Inventories, net

346

380 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

162

134 Total Current Assets

4,800

2,259 Property, plant and equipment, net

1,642

1,594 Operating lease right-of-use assets

2,034

1,985 Goodwill

800

254 Intangible assets, net

246

94 Deferred income taxes

102

95 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates

71

89 Other assets

691

580 Total Assets

10,386

6,950









LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

AND EQUITY







Current Liabilities







Accounts payable and other current liabilities

1,893

1,691 Income taxes payable

114

45 Total Current Liabilities

2,007

1,736 Non-current operating lease liabilities

1,797

1,803 Non-current finance lease obligations

25

26 Other liabilities

350

210 Total Liabilities

4,179

3,775









Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest

12

—









Equity







Common stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000 million shares authorized; 439 million shares and

395 million shares issued at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively;

419 million shares and 376 million shares outstanding at September 30, 2020 and

December 31, 2019, respectively

4

4 Treasury stock

(728)

(721) Additional paid-in capital

4,647

2,427 Retained earnings

2,004

1,416 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

35

(49) Total Yum China Holdings, Inc. Stockholders' Equity

5,962

3,077 Noncontrolling interests

233

98 Total Equity

6,195

3,175 Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Equity

$ 10,386

$ 6,950

Yum China Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in US$ million) (unaudited)

















Year to Date Ended



9/30/2020

9/30/2019 Cash Flows – Operating Activities











Net income – including noncontrolling interests

$ 652

$ 649 Depreciation and amortization



327



322 Non-cash operating lease cost



270



251 Closures and impairment expenses



30



14 Gain from re-measurement of equity interest upon acquisition



(239)



— Investment gain



(75)



(39) Equity income from investments in unconsolidated affiliates



(51)



(56) Distributions of income received from unconsolidated affiliates



25



50 Deferred income taxes



73



12 Share-based compensation expense



27



21 Changes in accounts receivable



(19)



(2) Changes in inventories



52



(22) Changes in prepaid expenses and other current assets



31



7 Changes in accounts payable and other current liabilities



56



118 Changes in income taxes payable



62



32 Changes in non-current operating lease liabilities



(292)



(280) Other, net



(30)



(32) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities



899



1,045 Cash Flows – Investing Activities











Capital spending



(284)



(310) Purchases of short-term investments



(2,859)



(619) Purchase of long-term time deposits



(57)



— Maturities of short-term investments



1,066



366 Contribution to unconsolidated affiliates



(17)



— Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired



(288)



— Disposal of equity securities



54



— Other, net



52



10 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities



(2,333)



(553) Cash Flows – Financing Activities











Common stock issuance proceeds, net of issuance costs



2,203



— Repurchase of shares of common stock



(8)



(207) Cash dividends paid on common stock



(45)



(136) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests



(7)



(25) Other, net



1



— Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities



2,144



(368) Effect of Exchange Rates on Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash



17



(26) Net Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash



727



98 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash - Beginning of Period



1,055



1,266 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash - End of Period



1,782



1,364

In this press release:

The Company provides certain percentage changes excluding the impact of foreign currency translation ("F/X"). These amounts are derived by translating current year results at prior year average exchange rates. We believe the elimination of the F/X impact provides better year-to-year comparability without the distortion of foreign currency fluctuations.

System sales growth reflects the results of all restaurants regardless of ownership, including Company-owned, franchise and unconsolidated affiliate restaurants that operate our restaurant concepts, except for non-Company-owned restaurants for which we do not receive a sales-based royalty. Sales of franchise and unconsolidated affiliate restaurants typically generate ongoing franchise fees for the Company at a rate of approximately 6% of system sales. Franchise and unconsolidated affiliate restaurant sales are not included in Company sales in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income; however, the franchise fees are included in the Company's revenues. We believe system sales growth is useful to investors as a significant indicator of the overall strength of our business as it incorporates all of our revenue drivers, Company and franchise same-store sales as well as net unit growth.

Effective January 1, 2018 , the Company revised its definition of same-store sales growth to represent the estimated percentage change in sales of food of all restaurants in the Company system that have been open prior to the first day of our prior fiscal year, excluding the period during which stores are temporarily closed. We refer to these as our "base" stores. Previously, same-store sales growth represented the estimated percentage change in sales of all restaurants in the Company system that have been open for one year or more, including stores temporarily closed, and the base stores changed on a rolling basis from month to month. This revision was made to align with how management measures performance internally and focuses on trends of a more stable base of stores.

, the Company revised its definition of same-store sales growth to represent the estimated percentage change in sales of food of all restaurants in the Company system that have been open prior to the first day of our prior fiscal year, excluding the period during which stores are temporarily closed. We refer to these as our "base" stores. Previously, same-store sales growth represented the estimated percentage change in sales of all restaurants in the Company system that have been open for one year or more, including stores temporarily closed, and the base stores changed on a rolling basis from month to month. This revision was made to align with how management measures performance internally and focuses on trends of a more stable base of stores. Company sales represent revenues from Company-owned restaurants. Company Restaurant profit ("Restaurant profit") is defined as Company sales less expenses incurred directly by our Company-owned restaurants in generating Company sales. Company restaurant margin percentage is defined as Restaurant profit divided by Company sales.

Reconciliation of Reported GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Adjusted Measures

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)

In addition to the results provided in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") in this press release, the Company provides non-GAAP measures adjusted for Special Items, which include Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted Effective Tax Rate and Adjusted EBITDA, which we define as net income including noncontrolling interests adjusted for income tax, interest income, net, investment gain or loss, certain non-cash expenses, consisting of depreciation and amortization as well as store impairment charges, and Special Items.

The following table set forth the reconciliation of the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP adjusted financial measures.





Quarter Ended

Year to Date Ended



9/30/2020

9/30/2019

9/30/2020

9/30/2019 Non-GAAP Reconciliations

































Reconciliation of Operating Profit to Adjusted Operating Profit















Operating Profit

$ 556

$ 300

$ 781

$ 807 Special Items, operating profit (a)

236

—

231

— Adjusted Operating Profit

$ 320

$ 300

$ 550

$ 807 Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income















Net Income – Yum China Holdings, Inc.

$ 439

$ 223

$ 633

$ 623 Special Items, Net Income –Yum China Holdings, Inc.(a)

176

—

171

(8) Adjusted Net Income – Yum China Holdings, Inc.

$ 263

$ 223

$ 462

$ 631 Reconciliation of EPS to Adjusted EPS















Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$ 1.13

$ 0.59

$ 1.67

$ 1.65 Special Items, Basic Earnings Per Common Share(a)

0.45

—

0.46

(0.02) Adjusted Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.68

$ 0.59

$ 1.21

$ 1.67 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$ 1.10

$ 0.58

$ 1.62

$ 1.60 Special Items, Diluted Earnings Per Common Share(a)

0.44

—

0.44

(0.02) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.66

$ 0.58

$ 1.18

$ 1.62 Reconciliation of Effective Tax Rate to Adjusted Effective Tax Rate















Effective tax rate

25.6%

26.9%

26.3%

25.8% Impact on effective tax rate as a result of Special Items

(0.1)%

—%

(0.1)%

0.9% Adjusted effective tax rate

25.7%

26.9%

26.4%

24.9%

Net income, along with the reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA, is presented below:





Quarter Ended

Year to Date Ended



9/30/2020

9/30/2019

9/30/2020

9/30/2019

















Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA















Net Income – Yum China Holdings, Inc.

$ 439

$ 223

$ 633

$ 623 Net income – noncontrolling interests

11

12

19

26 Income tax provision

155

87

232

226 Interest income, net

(11)

(10)

(28)

(29) Investment gain

(38)

(12)

(75)

(39) Operating Profit

556

300

781

807 Special Items, Operating Profit(a)

(236)

—

(231)

— Adjusted Operating Profit

320

300

550

807 Depreciation and amortization

113

105

327

322 Store impairment charges

3

2

39

27 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 436

$ 407

$ 916

$ 1,156

(a) Special Items for the quarter and year to date ended September 30, 2020 consist of the gain recognized from the re-measurement of our previously held equity interest in Suzhou KFC at fair value upon acquisition, share-based compensation cost recognized for a special award of performance stock units ("Partner PSU Awards") granted to select employees andderecognition of indemnification assets related to Daojia. Special Item for the year to date ended September 30, 2019 represents the impact from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the "Tax Act").

Details of Special Items are presented below:





Quarter Ended

Year to Date Ended



9/30/2020

9/30/2019

9/30/2020

9/30/2019 Gain from re-measurement of equity interest upon acquisition(1)

$ 239

$ —

$ 239

$ — Share-based compensation expense for Partner PSU awards(2)

(3)

—

(5)

— Derecognition of indemnification assets related to Daojia(3)

—

—

(3)

— Special Items, Operating Profit

236

—

231

— Tax effect on Special Items(4)

(60)

—

(60)

— Impact from the Tax Act(5)

—

—

—

(8) Special Items, net income – including noncontrolling interests

176

—

171

(8) Special Items, net income – noncontrolling interests

—

—

—

— Special Items, Net Income –Yum China Holdings, Inc.

$ 176

$ —

$ 171

$ (8) Weighted-average Diluted Shares Outstanding (in millions)

400

388

391

389 Special Items, Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.44

$ —

$ 0.44

$ (0.02)

(1) As a result of the acquisition of Suzhou KFC, the Company recognized a gain of $239 million from the re-measurement of our previously held 47% equity interest at fair value, which was not allocated to any segment for performance reporting purposes.

(2) In February 2020, the Company granted Partner PSU Awards to select employees who were deemed critical to the Company's execution of its strategic operating plan. These PSU awards will only vest if threshold performance goals are achieved over a four-year performance period, with the payout ranging from 0% to 200% of the target number of shares subject to the PSU awards. Partner PSU Awards were granted to address increased competition for executive talent, motivate transformational performance and encourage management retention. Given the unique nature of these grants, the Compensation Committee does not intend to grant similar, special grants during the performance period. The impact from these special awards is excluded from metrics that management uses to assess the Company's performance. The Company recognized share-based compensation cost of $3 million and $5 million associated with the Partner PSU Awards for the quarter and year to date ended September 30, 2020, respectively.

(3) In the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the Company derecognized a $3 million indemnification asset previously recorded for the Daojia acquisition as the indemnification right expired pursuant to the purchase agreement. The amount was included in Other income, net, but was not allocated to any segment for performance reporting purposes.

(4) The tax expense was determined based upon the nature, as well as the jurisdiction, of each Special Item at the applicable tax rate.

(5) We completed the evaluation of the impact on our transition tax computation based on the final regulations that were released by the U.S. Treasury Department and the U.S. Internal Revenue Service and became effective in the first quarter of 2019, and recorded an additional tax expense of $8 million for the transition tax accordingly.

The Company excludes impact from Special Items for the purpose of evaluating performance internally. Special Items are not included in any of our segment results. In addition, the Company provides Adjusted EBITDA because we believe that investors and analysts may find it useful in measuring operating performance without regard to items such as income tax, interest income, net, investment gain or loss, depreciation and amortization, store impairment charges, and Special Items. Store impairment charges included as an adjustment item in Adjusted EBITDA primarily resulted from our semi-annual impairment evaluation of long-lived assets of individual restaurants, and additional impairment evaluation whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying value of the assets may not be recoverable. If these restaurant-level assets were not impaired, depreciation of the assets would have been recorded and included in EBITDA. Therefore, store impairment charges were a non-cash item similar to depreciation and amortization of our long-lived assets of restaurants. The Company believes that investors and analyst may find it useful in measuring operating performance without regard to such non-cash item.

These adjusted measures are not intended to replace the presentation of our financial results in accordance with U.S.GAAP. Rather, the Company believes that the presentation of these adjusted measures provides additional information to investors to facilitate the comparison of past and present results, excluding those items that the Company does not believe are indicative of our ongoing operations due to their nature.

Unit Count by Brand





























KFC



12/31/2019

New Builds

Closures

Refranchised

Acquired

Others(1)

9/30/2020 Company-owned

5,083

397

(121)

(4)

1

316

5,672 Unconsolidated affiliates

896

98

(15)

—

—

(316)

663 Franchisees

555

39

(7)

4

(1)

—

590 Total

6,534

534

(143)

—

—

—

6,925



























































Pizza Hut



12/31/2019

New Builds

Closures

Refranchised

9/30/2020







Company-owned

2,178

47

(60)

(10)

2,155







Franchisees

103

9

—

10

122







Total

2,281

56

(60)

—

2,277





































Others



12/31/2019

New Builds

Closures

Acquired(2)

Others

9/30/2020



Company-owned

94

11

(13)

3

—

95



Unconsolidated affiliates

—

2

—

—

1

3



Franchisees

291

56

(120)

623

—

850



Other

—

1

—

—

(1)

—



Total

385

70

(133)

626

—

948

































(1) As a result of the acquisition of Suzhou KFC on August 3, 2020, the restaurant units of Suzhou KFC have been transferred from

unconsolidated affiliates to Company-owned. (2) On April 8, 2020, the Company completed the acquisition of Huang Ji Huang.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. Segment Results (in US$ million) (unaudited)

























Quarter Ended 9/30/2020

KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other

Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total Company sales

$ 1,597

$ 508

$ 13

$ —

$ —

$ 2,118 Franchise fees and income

32

2

6

—

—

40 Revenues from transactions with

franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates(2)

16

1

15

138

—

170 Other revenues

1

—

24

14

(19)

20 Total revenues

$ 1,646

$ 511

$ 58

$ 152

$ (19)

$ 2,348 Company restaurant expenses

1,287

424

13

—

—

1,724 General and administrative expenses

50

24

11

42

—

127 Franchise expenses

16

1

—

—

—

17 Expenses for transactions with

franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates(2)

16

1

10

137

—

164 Other operating costs and expenses

—

—

21

13

(19)

15 Closures and impairment income, net

1

—

—

—

—

1 Other (income) expenses, net(3)

(10)

—

1

(247)

—

(256) Total costs and expenses, net

1,360

450

56

(55)

(19)

1,792 Operating Profit

$ 286

$ 61

$ 2

$ 207

$ —

$ 556

























Quarter Ended 9/30/2019

KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other

Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total Company sales

$ 1,546

$ 540

$ 11

$ —

$ —

$ 2,097 Franchise fees and income

35

1

2

—

—

38 Revenues from transactions with

franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates(2)

16

1

8

147

—

172 Other revenues

1

—

19

1

(9)

12 Total revenues

$ 1,598

$ 542

$ 40

$ 148

$ (9)

$ 2,319 Company restaurant expenses

1,235

478

12

—

—

1,725 General and administrative expenses

50

25

8

34

—

117 Franchise expenses

18

1

—

—

—

19 Expenses for transactions with

franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates(2)

16

1

5

145

—

167 Other operating costs and expenses

—

—

17

1

(9)

9 Closures and impairment income, net

—

(1)

—

—

—

(1) Other income, net

(16)

—

—

(1)

—

(17) Total costs and expenses, net

1,303

504

42

179

(9)

2,019 Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 295

$ 38

$ (2)

$ (31)

$ —

$ 300



0



















Year to Date Ended 9/30/2020

KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other

Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total Company sales

$ 4,077

$ 1,252

$ 29

$ —

$ —

$ 5,358 Franchise fees and income

97

4

11

—

—

112 Revenues from transactions with

franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates(2)

47

3

31

407

—

488 Other revenues

1

—

65

16

(36)

46 Total revenues

$ 4,222

$ 1,259

$ 136

$ 423

$ (36)

$ 6,004 Company restaurant expenses

3,418

1,120

32

—

(2)

4,568 General and administrative expenses

138

71

30

100

—

339 Franchise expenses

48

2

—

—

—

50 Expenses for transactions with

franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates(2)

47

3

23

407

—

480 Other operating costs and expenses

—

—

57

15

(34)

38 Closures and impairment expenses, net

12

15

3

—

—

30 Other (income) expenses, net(3)

(39)

—

1

(244)

—

(282) Total costs and expenses, net

3,624

1,211

146

278

(36)

5,223 Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 598

$ 48

$ (10)

$ 145

$ —

$ 781

























Year to Date Ended 9/30/2019

KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other

Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total Company sales

$ 4,495

$ 1,588

$ 29

$ —

$ —

$ 6,112 Franchise fees and income

104

3

6

—

—

113 Revenues from transactions with

franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates(2)

48

3

20

425

—

496 Other revenues

1

1

49

3

(28)

26 Total revenues

$ 4,648

$ 1,595

$ 104

$ 428

$ (28)

$ 6,747 Company restaurant expenses

3,650

1,391

31

—

(1)

5,071 General and administrative expenses

148

76

24

92

—

340 Franchise expenses

53

2

—

—

—

55 Expenses for transactions with

franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates(2)

48

3

16

421

—

488 Other operating costs and expenses

—

1

43

3

(27)

20 Closures and impairment expenses, net

7

5

2

—

—

14 Other income, net

(46)

—

—

(2)

—

(48) Total costs and expenses, net

3,860

1,478

116

514

(28)

5,940 Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 788

$ 117

$ (12)

$ (86)

$ —

$ 807

























The above tables reconcile segment information, which is based on management responsibility, with our Condensed Consolidated

Statements of Income.

























(1) Amounts have not been allocated to any segment for purpose of making operating decision or assessing financial performance as

the transactions are deemed corporate revenues and expenses in nature. (2) Primarily included revenues and associated expenses of transactions with franchisee and unconsolidated affiliates derived from

the Company's central procurement model whereby the Company centrally purchases substantially all food and paper products

from suppliers and then sells and delivers to KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants, including franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates. (3) As a result of the acquisition of Suzhou KFC in the third quarter of 2020, the Company recognized a gain of $239 million from

the re-measurement of our previously held 47% equity interest at fair value, which was not allocated to any segment for

performance reporting purposes.

SOURCE Yum China Holdings, Inc.

