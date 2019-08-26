Yum China to Harness its 200 Million Loyalty Program Members to Boost its Signature One Yuan Donation Program

Yum China founded the One Yuan Donation program, its signature CSR program, in partnership with the China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation (CFPA) in 2008. Every year, the program runs in Yum China restaurants across China for up to 3 weeks, encouraging customers and employees to donate a single yuan to enrich the diets of children in impoverished regions. By the end of 2018, the campaign had raised over 180 million RMB and provided more than 41.9 million nutritious meals to 618,000 students. Since its foundation, over 120 million customers have taken part in the campaign.

Despite the immense success of the One Yuan Donation program, Yum China continually seeks to innovate and expand participation. Building on last year's initiative to increase the number of channels to donate to the One Yuan Donation program, Yum China has now further expanded the ways in which customers can get involved with the launch of the V-Gold Donation Campaign. This year as an alternative to money, Yum China's existing loyalty program members can donate their reward points (V Gold) through the KFC and Pizza Hut APPs and the V Gold Mall mini program. For every 5,000 V Gold points members donate, they will receive one heart, and Yum China will donate one yuan for every heart gathered. This initiative will draw upon KFC and Pizza Hut's over 200 million existing loyalty program members and channel their enthusiasm into generating a positive impact on society, consumers and the communities Yum China operates in.

This year the campaign has also further expanded its reach by extending to include Gansu and Ningxia. The campaign now operates in thirteen provinces across China, making it one of the largest public donation campaigns in China in terms of geographic coverage.

Another innovation this year is the launch of One Yuan Donation promotional material, including images, comics and videos, featuring a program mascot, the "One Yuan Man". At numerous offline events, Yum China will also distribute totes, T-shirts and other mementos that serve as reminders of the program and the loving moments it creates.

"The One Yuan Donation program has entered its twelfth year, and so far the campaign has supported hundreds of thousands of children living in poverty to grow up with basic necessities like healthy and nutritious food. The campaign has also set up healthy and safe Modern Kitchens in more than 1,000 schools across the country," said Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China. "The One Yuan Donation program not only enhances awareness of public donation among Yum China's 460,000 employees, but also cultivates the public's willingness to participate in charitable initiatives. It also advocates the concept that anyone can make an impact on society, and together with Yum China's supply chain partners and other NGOs, we are continuing to create opportunities for children to have access to a wide range of education programs to help them reach their full potential."

Since its foundation the One Yuan Donation program has made a significant contribution to improving children's health in China. According to a series of surveys conducted by the National Institute for Nutrition and Health of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), areas that have access to additional meals provided by the One Yuan Donation program have also seen lower prevalence rates of underweight children, as well as children suffering from stunting, moderate and severe wasting and anemia.

As the One Yuan Donation program enters its twelfth year, Yum China will continue to explore innovative ways to improve the campaign, and aims to inspire increased community engagement and participation, leading to a demonstrable impact on society and the communities Yum China operates in.

About the One Yuan Donation Program

The One Yuan Donation program is one of the earliest examples of a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program in China that advocates the concept that "anyone can make an impact on society." It has made a significant impact on the lives of millions of people, both those receiving and donating funds. In April 2018, the program was awarded the Best Community Program Award at the 10th annual Global CSR Summit.

As of the end of 2018, the One Yuan Donation program had received more than 110 million donations and raised over RMB 180 million, providing over 41.9 million nutritious meals and benefiting more than 618,000 children across China. The One Yuan Donation program has also helped to construct clean and energy-efficient "Modern Kitchen" equipment at 973 schools in impoverished communities across the country. In addition to providing nutritious meals, the One Yuan Donation program also enhances children's understanding of health and nutrition by distributing pamphlets and books on topics related to nutrition education. This serves to strengthen children's understanding of the importance of maintaining a healthy, well-balanced diet, as well as shape the way their families think about food and eating habits. Support can also come in other forms, and in one elementary school in Gansu, Yum China recently installed a full computer suite. The program has also worked with NGOs to host coding classes in schools, equipping children with a useful life skill.

About Yum China Holdings, Inc.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. is a licensee of Yum! Brands in mainland China. It has exclusive rights in mainland China to KFC, China's leading quick-service restaurant brand, Pizza Hut, the leading casual dining restaurant brand in China, and Taco Bell, a California-based restaurant chain serving innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China also owns the Little Sheep, East Dawning and COFFii & JOY concepts outright. The Company had more than 8,700 restaurants in over 1,300 cities at the end of June 2019. In 2019, Yum China was named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and was certified as a Top Employer 2019 in China by the Top Employers Institute. For more information, please visit http://ir.yumchina.com.

