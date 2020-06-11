Yuma Regional Medical Center Partners with Medline to Improve Patient Outcomes through Enhanced Supply Chain Strategy

"Yuma Regional Medical Center is always looking for cost saving opportunities to help improve patient outcomes without compromising product quality," says Sean Hazlett, director, supply chain services, Yuma Regional Medical Center. "The support and teamwork we have received from Medline during the transition period has been 'best in class' and we look forward to many successful years to come."

"We're pleased to start this new chapter working side-by-side with Yuma Regional Medical Center to help uncover new ways to free up more time and dollars for patient care," says John Abele, vice president, corporate sales, Medline.

Learn how Medline tailors solutions across the entire continuum of care as a manufacturer and distributor by visiting https://www.medline.com/pages/supply-chain.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company: a manufacturer, distributor and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Medline works with both the country's largest healthcare systems and independent facilities across the continuum of care to provide the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high quality care. With the size of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-owned business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the long-term and rapidly respond with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 26,000+ employees worldwide, a fleet of nearly 1,000 trucks and does business in more than 90 countries. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

SOURCE Medline

Related Links

medline.com

