Yuneec and Leica Camera AG Announce Long-term Technology Partnership

For over 100 years, Leica has stood for quality, precision, exceptional imaging performance as well as iconic design, and therefore delighted not only the pioneers of photography, but also countless photographers who treasure the properties of Leica until this day. "Within the framework of the strategic partnership with Yuneec, Leica can concentrate on the most important thing – its core competence in optics and digital imaging – and, at the same time, position itself in a highly innovative and attractive business sector. This commitment will enable photographers all over the world to experience Leica photography from completely new perspectives," says Matthias Harsch, Chief Executive Officer of Leica Camera AG.

Yuneec is one of the world's largest drone manufacturers and represents safety, easy operation and transparent open-source architecture. Its passion for innovation is deeply rooted in the company and is reflected in hundreds of patents.

"The Typhoon H3 with ION L1 Pro camera merges art and technology, craft and modernity in a unique manner and, in doing so, takes our aerial photography to dizzy new heights. This symbiosis makes it possible to take unique aerial photographs from unlimited angles that are so breathtaking, they not only reflect the creativity of each and every photographer and filmmaker, but also constantly push them to achieve more. In the partnership between Yuneec and Leica, the focus is on the photographer and their artistic vision. This manifests itself in our first jointly developed product, which will soon be released as a perfectly matched tool that meets the highest quality standards," explains Wenyan Jiang, Founder & Chairwoman of Yuneec International.

More information about the H3 and the ION L1 Pro can be found at www.yuneec.com.

About Yuneec International Co. Ltd.

Founded in 1999, Yuneec is a global leader in electric aviation. Its passion for innovation is deeply rooted in the company and is reflected in hundreds of patents. The core technologies of Yuneec include manned aircraft, remote-controlled model aircraft and drones for commercial and private use. Yuneec has branches in North America, Europe and Asia, producing over one million products a year for a broad customer base. From the Typhoon series for enthusiasts and the Mantis Q for consumers to the H520 platform for commercial applications: Yuneec continues to work on innovations that enable every pilot to perform aerial photography and data collection, regardless of their previous flight experience.

www.yuneec.com

About Leica Camera AG

Leica camera AG is an international premium manufacturer of cameras and sport optics products. The legendary reputation of the Leica brand is grounded in a long tradition of excellent quality. Combined with first-rate technology, all Leica products fulfill the same joint mission: the best image when it comes to perception and visualization. The company, whose headquarters are in Wetzlar, Germany, and which has a second production location in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, has a global network of its own country-specific organizations, Leica retail stores, Leica galleries and Leica academies.

