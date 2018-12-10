"Yungang Grottoes Exploration" Attracts Global Interest, Promoting Shanxi's Steps Towards Internationalized Tourism

SHANXI, China, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The offline promotion campaign themed "Shanxi Yungang Grottoes Exploration" was held in November 2018 in Datong by the Shanxi Department of Culture and Tourism (hereinafter referred to as the Department). During the campaign, fans of stone engraving art and Chinese culture from all over the world were invited to experience an in-depth exploration of Yungang Grottoes, a World's Cultural Heritage site, and Huayan Temple, a place to view the development of Chinese ancient civilization and experience the development that Buddhist culture has undergone in China. The fans were provided with a chance to experience firsthand the time-honored Chinese history and culture.

A scholar from Yungang Grottoes Scenic Area, invited by the Department, gave a detailed explanation to the overseas friends to give them a deeper understanding of the history and culture contained in the engraved art within the Grottoes. Meanwhile, the Department integrated the online promotion with the offline campaign to expand the campaign's influence. Many posts were promoted on Shanxi's official pages on social media such as Facebook and Twitter. Additionally, two live streams were put on Facebook for real-time interaction with Shanxi's overseas fans.

The integration of the offline in-depth experience with online promotion was employed in the campaign "Shanxi Yungang Grottoes Exploration", created an excellent case study for cultural campaigns with new medias and introduced a global audience to the stone engraving art. Thanks to the campaign, the wonderful engraving skills in ancient China became world-famous, bringing about a wave of interest on social media.

For the purpose of realizing internationalized tourism for Shanxi, the Department has always been promoting ancient Shanxi culture to the world and trying to open a window for cultural exchanges between China and foreign countries, so as to drive the economic and social development of Shanxi by developing its tourism as a pillar industry. Taking the current growing trend into consideration, the Department will continue to excavate the connotation of Shanxi tourism and welcome tourists from all over the world.

SOURCE Shanxi Department of Culture and Tourism