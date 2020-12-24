Yurién Cruz Clemente's new book Las Aventuras de Saúl y la Villa Fantasmal, an action-packed adventure about a boy's quest to retrieve a stolen magical diamond

On the other hand, Saúl, a young man of ordinary and rural life who sees his days pass in a miserable village, while reaping dreams of greatness, decides to leave his insignificant life behind one day and undertake a journey through a dark and ancient world surrounded by dangers he never dreamed of.

His steps take him at random to said village, and his life is intertwined with the fate the inhabitants of it run after—the theft of the diamond. Being chosen by them to recover it back, he must save the people of the place.

Weapons of great power are given to him so he can fulfill his mission successfully—a sword that glows in the dark and a bow without a quiver that materializes certain silver arrows just by pulling it. However, the search is delayed. At each step and in each town he enters, he offers his selfless help to the inhabitants he meets along the way, facing dangerous beings such as ogres and dragons or making friends with fortunetellers and healers.

Surrounded by adventures, dangers, and unsuspected things and facing mythological beings, he goes ahead without losing sight of his main objective—return the pink diamond in perfect condition to the ghostly village."

Published by Page Publishing, Yurién Cruz Clemente's new book Las Aventuras de Saúl y la Villa Fantasmal follows the riveting moments of a young boy tasked with returning a mystical diamond from its thieves to save the lives of the cursed.

Consumers who wish to read the roller-coaster events of magic and mystery can purchase Las Aventuras de Saúl y la Villa Fantasmal online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble stores.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

