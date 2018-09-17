Yvonne Strahovski, Kristen Bell, and Yara Shahidi Sparkle in Forevermark Diamonds at the 70th Annual Emmy Awards

The stars arrived on the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater dazzling onlookers in this season's latest diamond jewelry trends, particularly statement earrings, stackable rings and bracelets, and timeless diamond classics. Emmy nominee Yvonne Strahvoski of The Handmaid's Tale radiated classic Hollywood glamour wearing a black gown adorned by white diamond statement pieces in the form of wing-shaped diamond earrings, layers of diamond line bracelets, and a diamond cocktail ring.

"I wanted something that felt organic to me and I chose gorgeous and elegant Forevermark diamonds. They are ideal for the look tonight and complement my dress so much, making me feel super special! I also love that these diamonds give back and help to support opportunities for women in the communities that they come from," said Yvonne of her Emmys look.

Kristen Bell of The Good Place looked sleek and elegant in her red-carpet look pairing her white ensemble with modern, minimal diamond drop earrings of more than 20 carats and completing the look with an array of stackable diamond rings. For her second look of the night during the opening performance, Kristen wore two pairs of diamond stud earrings and unique two-stone diamond rings.

Kristen's stylist, Nicole Chavez, shared details of her Emmys looks, "I selected Forevermark pieces for Kristen's look because the designs convey a timeless elegance but never feel outdated, and as the diamonds are hand selected for their beauty, they have incredible sparkle."

Yara Shahidi of Black-ish and Grown-ish proved why she is a fashion favorite on the red carpet, pairing snowflake-inspired diamond earrings and stackable diamond rings with her whimsical dress.

Forevermark diamond looks at the 70th Emmy Awards include:

Who: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Nominee Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale

The Look:

Forevermark by Rahaminov Diamond Line Bracelet set in Platinum, 27.02 ctw

Diamond Line Bracelet set in Platinum, 27.02 ctw Forevermark by Yerushalmi Diamond Tennis Bracelet with Round Brilliant set in 18k White Gold, 17.75 ctw

Diamond Tennis Bracelet with Round Brilliant set in White Gold, 17.75 ctw Forevermark by Natalie K Diamond Line Bracelet set in 18k White Golld, 14.60 ctw

Diamond Line Bracelet set in White Golld, 14.60 ctw Forevermark by H.J. Namdar Diamond Line Bracelet set in 18k White Gold, 7.92 ctw

Diamond Line Bracelet set in White Gold, 7.92 ctw Forevermark Diamond Tennis Bracelet set in 18k White Gold, 6.90 ctw

Diamond Tennis Bracelet set in White Gold, 6.90 ctw Forevermark Wing Diamond Earrings set in 18k White Gold, 10.18 ctw

Wing Diamond Earrings set in White Gold, 10.18 ctw Forevermark Marquise Shaped Diamond Ring set in 18k Oxidized Gold, 3.90 ctw

Who: Actor Kristen Bell, The Good Place

The Look:

Forevermark Solitaire Diamond Drop Earrings set in 18k White Gold, 20.89 ctw

Solitaire Diamond Drop Earrings set in White Gold, 20.89 ctw Forevermark by Rahaminov Cushion Diamond Eternity Band set in Platinum, 9.40 ctw

Cushion Diamond Eternity Band set in Platinum, 9.40 ctw Forevermark by Rahaminov Cushion Diamond Eternity Band set in Platinum, 9.35 ctw

Cushion Diamond Eternity Band set in Platinum, 9.35 ctw Forevermark by Imagine Bridal Odessa 9- Stone Diamond Band set in 18k White Gold, 1.50ctw

9- set in White Gold, 1.50ctw Forevermark by Imagine Bridal Odessa 5- Stone Diamond Band set in 18k White Gold, .75ctw

Performance Look:

Forevermark Princess Cut Diamond Studs set in 18k White Gold, 8.21 ctw

Princess Cut Diamond Studs set in White Gold, 8.21 ctw Forevermark by Yerushalmi Round Diamond Three Prong Studs set in 18k White Gold, 4.03 ctw

Round Diamond Three Prong Studs set in White Gold, 4.03 ctw Forevermark by Natalie K Two- Stone Ring with Emerald Diamonds set in 18k White Gold, 1.57 ctw

Two- with Emerald Diamonds set in White Gold, 1.57 ctw Forevermark by Natalie K Two- Stone Ring with Ideal Square Diamonds set in 18k White Gold, 1.47 ctw

Who: Actor Yara Shahidi, Black-ish and Grown-ish

The Look:

Forevermark by Pluczenik Snowflake Diamond Earrings in 18k Rose Gold , 4.42 ctw

Snowflake Diamond Earrings in , 4.42 ctw Forevermark Cornerstones Eternity Ring set in 18k Rose Gold , 3.15 ctw

Cornerstones Eternity Ring set in , 3.15 ctw Forevermark Eternity Band set in 18k Rose Gold , 3.00 ctw

Eternity Band set in , 3.00 ctw Forevermark Eternity Band set in 18k Yellow Gold, 3.05 ctw

Eternity Band set in Yellow Gold, 3.05 ctw Forevermark Eternity Band set in Oxidized 18k White Gold, 2.80 ctw

