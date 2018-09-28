YWCA USA to Unveil Key Findings on Women's Priorities During Critical Get-Out-The-Vote Period

Economic Concerns, Gender- and Race-Based Discrimination and Sexual Harassment, Gun Violence Top the List

15:26 ET

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, October 1, 2018 at 9:30 a.m., YWCA USA will launch What Women Want 2018, a new national survey of American women identifying women's public policy priorities. The survey is part of YWCA's newly-launched civic engagement effort to register 10,000 women to vote before the upcoming midterm elections, and to ensure women's issues are at the forefront of policy discussions. This survey includes an important focus on the voices of Black, Latina, Asian American, Native American, and millennial women.

Despite reports of economic recovery, women are still overwhelmingly worried about their economic future in this country. They are also concerned about sexual discrimination and violence against women, calling for better actions to reduce gun violence in their communities, ensure pay equity, provide access to affordable housing and health care, and ensure economic mobility for women.

The report, commissioned by YWCA and led by Celinda Lake of Lake Research Partners and Linda DiVall of American Viewpoint, highlights that the lives of women — across race, age, education, and party affiliation — are deeply connected around their needs and concerns for their families and their future.

WHO:

Alejandra Castillo, YWCA USA

Celinda Lake, Lake Research Partners

Bob Carpenter, American Viewpoint

Catherine Lhamon, Chair, U.S. Civil Rights Commission

Teresa C. Younger, Ms. Foundation for Women

Nancy S. Negrón, Hispanics in Philanthropy

Jocelyn Frye, Center for American Progress

Liz Copeland, Urban Conservative Project

Vicki Shabo, National Partnership for Women and Families

Christine Chen, APIAVote

WHAT: 

YWCA USA Unveils New National Report on Women's Priorities

WHEN: 

Monday, October 1, 2018 at 9:30 a.m.

WHERE:

The National Press Club

The Zenger Room

529 14th Street, NW

13th Floor, Washington, DC 20045

Follow the online conversation on Twitter by using the hashtags #YWomenVote, and by following @YWCAUSA.

Contact: Catherine Beane, 703.608.1404

