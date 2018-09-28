YWCA USA to Unveil Key Findings on Women's Priorities During Critical Get-Out-The-Vote Period

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, October 1, 2018 at 9:30 a.m., YWCA USA will launch What Women Want 2018, a new national survey of American women identifying women's public policy priorities. The survey is part of YWCA's newly-launched civic engagement effort to register 10,000 women to vote before the upcoming midterm elections, and to ensure women's issues are at the forefront of policy discussions. This survey includes an important focus on the voices of Black, Latina, Asian American, Native American, and millennial women.

Despite reports of economic recovery, women are still overwhelmingly worried about their economic future in this country. They are also concerned about sexual discrimination and violence against women, calling for better actions to reduce gun violence in their communities, ensure pay equity, provide access to affordable housing and health care, and ensure economic mobility for women.

The report, commissioned by YWCA and led by Celinda Lake of Lake Research Partners and Linda DiVall of American Viewpoint , highlights that the lives of women — across race, age, education, and party affiliation — are deeply connected around their needs and concerns for their families and their future.

WHO: Alejandra Castillo, YWCA USA Celinda Lake, Lake Research Partners Bob Carpenter, American Viewpoint Catherine Lhamon, Chair, U.S. Civil Rights Commission Teresa C. Younger, Ms. Foundation for Women Nancy S. Negrón, Hispanics in Philanthropy Jocelyn Frye, Center for American Progress Liz Copeland, Urban Conservative Project Vicki Shabo, National Partnership for Women and Families Christine Chen, APIAVote WHAT: YWCA USA Unveils New National Report on Women's Priorities WHEN: Monday, October 1, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. WHERE: The National Press Club The Zenger Room 529 14th Street, NW 13th Floor, Washington, DC 20045

